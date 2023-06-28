Pre-Trip Report: Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure Travel Kit

In less than two weeks, I’ll be off to see “A Whole New World” with Adventures by Disney on their inaugural Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure itinerary. As with my previous Adventures by Disney experience, I’ll be documenting the trip right here on Laughing Place. So let this serve as Trip Report 0, a pre-departure look at the Amenities Package that was delivered ahead of the trip.

All of the luggage items are TUMI brand and have been customized with the Adventures by Disney logo. This includes an Alpha Bravo Search Backpack, a Continental Expandable Carry-On, and an Alpha Travel Kit. They each came nested inside a box.

A letter was included with the mailer that also describes two other items that were inside, an iPad and a pair of Bose headphones.

Included with the iPad is an Adventures by Disney case, the front of which folds to create a stand.

The iPad I received is a 9th Generation model in Space Gray with a 64 GB hard drive. It was quick and easy to set up. Per the recommendations, I downloaded Disney+. Guests on the trip who don’t have a Disney+ subscription are given one for the adventure. I logged in and downloaded some content that will be relevant for the first several stops on the trip.

The iPad will also be used as a visual aid during expert talks on board our flights. On this inaugural trip, the Special Adventure Host is Rebecca Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives. I’ve had the pleasure of hearing her presentations at various D23 events over the years and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for us as we visit every Disney theme park around the world.

A pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones were also included in the kit. Setting them up required an app download and they are now paired with my iPad.

Unadvertised was a black metal water bottle with a screw-on lid with a strap. My understanding is that these water bottles are currently a standard gift for all Adventures by Disney Guests.

The toiletry bag was filled with several items. A poncho, bug spray, sunscreen, Adventures by Disney branded hand sanitizer, and a case with three nesting international wallplugs. The memo mentioned that more amenities will be given to us later, with a mention of ear plugs and lip balm.

Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure will be my second Adventures by Disney experience. As such, my bag also included a pin to commemorate that this is my second adventure. Speaking of pins, on my Japan trip, we were gifted a commemorative pin each day that corresponded to a destination or experience. Since this itinerary is only being offered once this year (and twice next year), I’m not sure if there will even be pins, let alone when we will receive them. Recently, Adventures by Disney has been mailing pins to Guests after their vacation rather than giving them out each day of the trip. But from what I’ve seen, that’s also when Guests receive their Adventures by Disney Insiders pin with the number of trips they’ve been on. Since that was sent in advance, I’m going in with the presumption that there won’t be custom pins for this trip.

Prior to receiving this kit, I had my doctor complete a form Adventures by Disney requires that certifies that I am healthy enough for all of the activities on this trip. I also applied for a travel visa to visit India. And on select days, Guests have several optional activities which needed to be selected in advance. In general, we’ve opted for more park time to take advantage of the expedited access that this itinerary provides. The one exception will be Paris, a city I’ve yet to experience despite having been to Disneyland Paris twice.

I’m going to do my best to share daily trip reports. In the event that I get backlogged, I’ll try to catch up by condensing days into one report to get back on schedule. In particular, I expect that I will have limited internet access in China. But for now, here is an abbreviated breakdown of our travel schedule.

By the way, I’m not traveling solo. You can see Benji unbox this same kit, as we are traveling together and each received one.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)