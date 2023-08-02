Trip Report: “Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure” Days 23 and 24 – EPCOT and Farewell

The inaugural Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure came to a conclusion with some backstage experiences around the Walt Disney World Resort, including the last park of the trip, EPCOT. It was a day connected to some of Walt Disney’s passions, as well as a theme park that pays tribute to his last big dream. But most importantly, after nearly a month with our Adventures by Disney Guides and fellow adventurers traveling the globe and learning so much, we really do feel like an experimental prototype community of today. Disney being the great unifier that it always has been, travelers from different backgrounds came together, put aside their differences, and proved that there really is so much that we share. “It’s a small world, after all!”

Starting with a buffet breakfast in the Grand Floridian Convention Center, we boarded busses and became the first Guests welcomed at the Flavor Lab. This top-secret facility was created in 2015 to bring together a team who dream and create new culinary masterpieces. Jen Kagarise, Executive Director of Concept/Culinary & Beverage, introduced the tour alongside Chef Gregg Hannon, Director of Culinary and Concept Development, to offer an overview of the facility. Photos weren’t allowed beyond the reception area, but we were offered a look at how an idea can be executed in a variety of ways. The wild popularity of a Flower & Garden Festival smokehouse kiosk made it clear that there was a demand for a similar permanent experience. This gave birth to both the Regal Eagle Smokehouse quick service restaurant in EPCOT, as well as the recently opened Roundup Rodeo BBQ table service restaurant in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We got to sample a few desserts along the way, but the real highlight was visiting the beverage team where Evan Rosenthal, Food and Beverage Concept Development & Beverage Manager, applied cold brewing techniques to tea, blended with an olio saccharum distilled lemon syrup to create a truly unique twist on an Arnold Palmer.

Our coach then took us to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground for a tour of the new Tri-Circle D Ranch. We were greeted by our tour guide, Kara, along with two horses – Zilly, the black Percheron, and Ferdinand, the white Shetland pony. Both horses were available to pet and take photos with.

Our tour took us beyond the usual Guest areas, going into the bridle room and through the stalls to see all of the horses and learn more about them. Horses at Walt Disney World eventually retire, with Zilly about to reach retirement age. Oftentimes, Cast Members of Tri-Circle D are the adopters, but many also go to ranches where other horses have retired. Kara shared that Ben, who played one of Merida’s horses in the parade, was recently sent to a ranch up north where the owner recorded a video of his reunion with another of his Tri-Circle D family, Jacob. All of the ranch hands were delighted to see these two horses greet each other with glee.

Having toured veterinary facilities at Disney’s Animal Kingdom the previous day, we got to see the on-site vet office at Tri-Circle D. We also learned about a week in the life of a Tri-Circle D horse, with days off away from their stall in a private pasture, known as a “turnout.” And we also got to see the most recent addition to the Tri-Circle D Ranch family, a pony named Pixie, who was born on July 11th. She is enjoying quality time with her mother, Lady, in their own small pasture.

The Tri-Circle D Ranch is also home to some vintage circus wagons that were purchased by Walt Disney for Disneyland. The Dragon Calliope was recently restored and is displayed behind glass, with a button Guests can push to hear it play “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

By 11:00 am, we were off to EPCOT, where we were driven backstage to The Seas with Nemo and Friends. A buffet lunch was served in the Living Seas Salon as our Adventure Guides presented us with our pin of the day, featuring EPCOT mascot Figment in front of the park’s icon, Spaceship Earth.

Dr. Scott Terrell returned from our previous day’s tours of Disney’s Animal Kingdom to lead an unprecedented tour of the top of the tank at the Living Seas. Prior to going up, we were given a safety talk and an overview of what we would see. Photos were not allowed during the tour itself, but Dr. Scott shared that we would be seeing a stingray pup in an isolated area for its safety until it’s big enough to join the rest of the tank (so cute!), as well as the dolphin area, where they would be very curious about us. While Guests get to go in some areas above the tank, primarily for DiveQuest programs and paid dolphin encounters, we were the first Guests given the ability to walk the entire perimeter.

When we returned to the private event space, we were given stickers to cover the cameras on our cell phones. Imagineers Scott Mallwitz (Executive Creative Director) and Chelsea Whikehart (Creative Producer) announced that we would be the first Guests to experience the new Moana walk-through experience, Journey of Water, opening this fall. Since the attraction is still in early testing, stay tuned for more official details closer to opening.

After the tour, Scott and Chelsea gave a presentation that gave an update on the rest of the EPCOT construction. Taking a page from the Shanghai Disneyland playbook, their mantra is that everything must be “distinctly Disney, uniquely EPCOT.” When completed, World Celebration will take some of the festival pressure off of World Showcase, with green space offering beautiful views from the East and West sides (World Discovery and World Nature). The center of the area, called CommuniCore Plaza, will be 6-and-a-half feet lower than the rest of the park, which is where the new Dreamer’s Point statue of Walt Disney will sit on a pair of steps. Scott talked about the unique experience of sitting beside Walt at the end of his life, looking out towards World Showcase, a concept that was to be part of his prototype city. The floor of this area will also contain a new variation on the beloved fiberoptic patterns, with LED rings that create the park’s symbol. This lighting package is capable of synching up with Spaceship Earth as well as future nighttime spectaculars. The gardens in the area can be changed depending on the time of year and park festivals, and the area will also feature outdoor USB chargers for Guests to charge their phones. Scott teased that the end of World Celebration, which includes the Odyssey and Imagination Pavilions, will have future enhancements to better connect them to the new area. In response to a gasp at the possibility of a Figment-less future, he assured adventurers that Figment will still have a home at the Imagination Pavilion.

Our VIP Tour Guides from the previous days were waiting for us after the presentation. Our entire group of 10 went directly to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind just as the weather was taking a turn for the worse. We rode it twice in a row through the Lightning Lane and got “One Way Or Another” both times. Over the course of our 4 free hours, we had a fantastic day of discovery at EPCOT. The Living Seas Salon was also available as a place to take a break from the rain to enjoy refreshments and snacks.

Having spent the past 22 days literally flying around the world, a group ride was scheduled of Soarin' Around the World just for our group. We entered from backstage directly into the preshow space. As we soared over places we’d been (the Taj Mahal, Great Pyramids, Eiffel Tower, EPCOT), the adventurers cheered in celebration. We were then driven by our VIP Tour Guides backstage to The American Adventure for a Farewell Dinner in the rotunda.

Stephanie Young, President of Disney Vacation Club, Adventures and Expeditions, Disney Institute and National Geographic Live, stopped by to congratulate us on the completion of this unique new itinerary, which will be repeated twice next year. The buffet included fan-favorite dishes from Walt Disney World, including Cobb Salad from The Hollywood Brown Derby, Cheeseburger Spring Rolls from Adventureland, and Vegetable Samosas from Tusker House. Even dessert was well themed, with a Dole Whip Cream Puff, Mickey Waffle Whoopi Pie, and ice cream topped with Churro Flambé.

A champagne toast was made as each of the Adventures by Disney team members gave a short speech of gratitude and well wishes to all the adventurers. With our Adventure Host Troy having serenaded us in many songs throughout the trip, he pulled a surprise switcharoo by passing the mic to Becky Cline, who shared her gift of song by singing a refrain from “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” It was a fitting choice since we had all been dreaming of visiting every Disney theme park around the world, and that wish had literally just come true.

Adventures by Disney itineraries typically include one pin each day, and by this point, we had received the full 24. However, we were surprised with a bonus 25th pin to complete the set, featuring the private jet flying over a Mickey-shaped globe.

Several live entertainment offerings throughout our travels had to be canceled due to weather but plans for a kiss goodnight went off successfully. We were led to the Italy Isola for a private viewing of EPCOT Forever, one last firework spectacular.

The coach ride back to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa was somewhat somber. Maybe it’s because, after 23 days of early mornings, late nights, and time zone changes, we were all very tired. But perhaps it was also a sense of melancholy. Something truly special and unique was coming to an end. But we took with us the message of EPCOT. We are now a community, one that will go on and hopefully grow closer through the years.

When we returned to our rooms, we were surprised with one last gift. Way back on Day 1, while checking in for the adventure, we were asked for our favorite Disney character. It was so long ago that many had probably forgotten being asked. But there on our beds were framed personalized character sketches of the answers we gave (along with boxes to pack them in for the journey home).

The final morning featured a signature continental breakfast inside Citricos. With a 2-hour window to dine, we were able to spend time with many of our fellow adventurers and guides one last time. However, some had already departed, and it served as a reminder that what once was may never be again.

Private transportation was provided for each Guest to their next destination. Some had extended their Walt Disney World Resort stay and would be transferring to another fabulous resort hotel. Some were Orlando locals, fortunate enough to be neighbors of Mickey Mouse. But the majority of us were heading to Orlando International Airport to connect the dots between where we’ve been and where we began. Our luggage was picked up from our rooms and brought to the Porte Cochere, where the Adventure Guides were waiting to say goodbye to all their company. It may have felt like a goodbye, but there are so many words that could be used in its place: sayonara, zài jiàn, namaste, ma'a salama, and au revoir all felt poignant. But of course, the Disney way is probably best, for it implies that someday, we may all be reunited: “See ya real soon!”

