Trip Report: “Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure” Day 20 – Walt Disney World Welcome

We’ve crossed 21 time zones and touched down on 4 continents to visit all 6 Disney theme park resorts around the world. It’s all led to this, our final stop, the Walt Disney World Resort. The culmination of Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure is about to begin as we journey from Paris to Orlando.

Following a buffet breakfast at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, we boarded coaches to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and boarded our private jet, operated by Icelandair. One of the captains joined the safety demonstration, intentionally inflating his life preserver during the demo to the surprise of everyone. Becky Cline gave a presentation during this flight in celebration of Christmas in July called “Holiday Magic at Disney Parks,” inspired by a book she co-authored on the same subject.

After 7 and a half hours in the air, we got our first view of America in 2 weeks. We touched down in Bangor, Maine, and went through customs and immigration there. Back on board, it was just another 3 and a half hours to Orlando. Becky gave another presentation, this one offering a detailed look at the construction of Walt Disney World and closed attractions of the past titled “Walt Disney World: The Way We Were.” One of our Adventure Guides, Loz, also talked us through the jam-packed schedule for the next three days, which offers lots of behind-the-scenes peeks.

It was a bittersweet moment to leave the private jet for the last time and say goodbye to the amazing flight crew, who took excellent care of us throughout the voyage. As we left, we were given airplane wings with Captain Minnie Mouse in the center.

Mears coaches were waiting for us on the tarmac to transport us directly to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. When we arrived, we were greeted by an entourage of Cast Members welcoming us home.

Mickey Mouse was also on hand to welcome us home.

All of our rooms have a theme park view, and the resort is in the process of being refreshed. We lucked out with one of the newly refurbished rooms, which is themed to Mary Poppins.

Gifts included a bag of snacks, umbrellas, a lithograph for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish, the cel that was being prepared for us at the Ink & Paint Department during our studio tour at the beginning of the trip, plus a customized edible sculpture.

After some relaxation time, a buffet dinner of American comfort foods was set up in the Grand Floridian Ballroom of the convention center. Walt Disney World Resort Ambassador Ali Manion was present to welcome us to the final stop on our world tour.

Ali also got to reveal the official pin of the day, featuring the Orange Bird with the state of Florida.

A cocktail reception was set up for viewing of Happily Ever After from across the Seven Seas Lagoon. But after a long day of travel, we opted instead to enjoy the show from the comfort of our balcony.

And now, it’s time to dream of our own happily ever after as we recharge for a full day of enchantment at Magic Kingdom.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning

Disney fans will soon be able to travel the globe from the comfort of their homes with Disney Around the World from Ravensburger. We brought along an early review copy of the game and look forward to playing it during downtime on this adventure.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

More Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure Trip Reports