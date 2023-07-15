Trip Report: “Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure” Days 6 and 7 – Flight to Tokyo

Although it hasn’t been 48 hours, today’s Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure technically covers days 6 and 7. We skipped 16 hours into the future with our flight to Tokyo, with a refueling stop in Anchorage. The morning began with a fabulous breakfast at Summit Skywalker Ranch before boarding motor coaches to Oakland Airport.

Our previous flight was so short that I didn’t have a chance to open the Tumi duffle bag each Guest was gifted above our seats. Inside were an assortment of in-flight amenities, including a blanket, slippers, eye mask, ear plugs, mints, gum, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and more.

In-flight entertainment comes via the iPad that was sent to us ahead of the trip. It fits in a holder on the back of the seat in front of you.

There’s also a rotatable arm that comes out of the center armrest in case the seat in front of you is reclined too far to see it well. Lunch was served on our way to Anchorage, a delicious salad with chicken and a slice of cheesecake.

During the flight, we connected to a lecture system via in-flight wifi, and our Adventure Host Becky Cline gave a presentation about Disney and Alaska. She discussed Walt Disney’s plans for a film about “the last frontier” that would’ve been similar in scope to Saludos Amigos. Filming began and while the original project was scrapped, what was filmed gave birth to two new documentary series: True-Life Adventures (Seal Island) and People and Places (The Alaskan Eskimo), both of which won Academy Awards. Featured in The Alaskan Eskimo was Akutaq, known outside of the Inuit as Alaskan Ice Cream. It’s traditionally made from seal fat, snow, and berries. Becky worked with our in-flight chef, Jón Vilhiálmsson, who surprised us with a vegan variation of the dessert during our short time on the ground.

Back in the air, Becky gave another presentation about how Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea came to be. Two People and Places films were made about Japan (Ama Girls and Japan), with Ama Girls becoming a particularly memorable entry in the series. Tim Burton made a live-action/stop-motion TV special in the 1980s called Hansel and Gretel with Japanese actors, and Becky also gave an overview of the phenomenon surrounding Duffy the Disney Bear and all of his friends. In-flight dinner was your choice of Mushroom stuffed chicken breast or pan-seared cod.

Since this is a private jet, the captains opened the cockpit and invited passengers to come sit with them for a short while.

As we crossed the International Date Line, Captain Minnie Mouse came over the speaker to welcome us to a new day. That was the queue for our Adventure Guides to distribute the pin of the day, which featured pilot Minnie Mouse and the Adventures by Disney private jet (Note: Only one pin was distributed between these two days).

After landing at Narita Airport, we boarded a bus that took us to the main terminal to go through immigration, collect our luggage at baggage claim, and go through customs. The total process before boarding our motor coach to the Tokyo Disney Resort took about 90 minutes. We then had a 45-minute coach ride to the Tokyo Disney Resort. A guest guide named Keiko joined our bus ride with Japanese snacks, including some unique flavors of Kit Kat, and gave us fun facts about Japan during the drive.

Cast Members from the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel greeted our coach outside and gave us the biggest welcome imaginable. We were applauded as we entered the Cinderella Dream Ballroom, where we received champagne or orange juice. A Cast Member was assigned to each party and personally escorted us to our rooms.

We upgraded to a Cinderella Suite, which has a sitting room in addition to 2 twin beds (standard for Japanese hotel rooms).

The room features many fun accents themed to Cinderella, including custom wallpaper in the closets.

Everyone received vouchers for a dinner buffet at Sherwood Garden Restaurant in the hotel, but having already had dinner on the plane, we instead accepted an offer for complimentary tickets to Tokyo Disneyland.

Our guides recommended seeing Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights since we will be busy the next two nights when it runs. It’s a fabulous updated version of the classic Disneyland parade set to “Baroque Hoedown.”

We have an early start tomorrow with a tour of Tokyo Disney Sea with an Imagineer! Until next time, see ya real soon!

