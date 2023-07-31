Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its August 2023 new additions, including Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, the third and final season of FX’s Reservation Dogs, Season 4 of Solar Opposites, and the Original movie Miguel Wants to Fight.
Hulu Originals
FX's Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere – August 2nd
After the death of “Daniel,” the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to fulfill his dream of getting to California. The plan took a detour when the gang disbanded, leaving everyone to forge their own paths. Elora took off with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, “Jackie” (Elva Guerra), Bear received ancient wisdom from “Spirit” (Dallas Goldtooth) in the most sacred of porta potties, Willie Jack discovered her ancestry in a prison visiting room and Cheese spent time in a boys’ home, while never forgetting his pronouns. Realizing they were stronger together, the Rez Dogs reunited and made it to Cali, where, with feet in the sand and waves crashing in front of them, they said goodbye to Daniel.
Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries – August 3rd
The three-part series Demons and Saviors tells the remarkable story of Christina Boyer– once infamously known as the “poltergeist girl,” now a woman convicted of murdering her three-year-old daughter. Thirty years into a life sentence, Christina still proclaims her innocence.
Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere – August 8th
Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!
Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere – August 9th
Based on the eponymous webtoon by Kang Full, the series is a supernatural drama that deals with three teenager high school students and their parents who discover their super powers.
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4 – August 14th
Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!
Miguel Wants to Fight: Movie Premiere – August 16th
A coming-of-age comedy starring Tyler Dean Flores (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as high school junior Miguel, who despite living in a neighborhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that. But when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends — the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tongued Srini (Suraj Partha) — enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight.
Spellbound: Season 1A – August 31st
A 15-year-old who relocates from a small town in the US to Paris to study ballet but her dancing dream takes a supernatural turn when she discovers a book of family spells and accidentally unleashes magical mysteries into her life.
New On Hulu in August
August 1st
- FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere (FX Productions)
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed) (Viz)
- A Dangerous Method | 2011
- The A-Team | 2010
- Australia | 2008
- Cantinflas | 2014
- The Craft | 1996
- Crash Pad | 2017
- The Croods | 2013
- Crush | 2002
- D.E.B.S. | 2005
- Damsels in Distress | 2012
- Dance With Me | 1998
- Darling Companion | 2012
- Enemy of the State | 1998
- Eragon | 2006
- Five Feet Apart | 2019
- The Hills Have Eyes | 2006
- Hotel Transylvania | 2012
- In Time | 2011
- Jurassic Park | 1993
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997
- Jurassic Park III | 2001
- Labyrinth | 1986
- Leap Year | 2010
- The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Midnight in Paris | 2011
- Mortal Kombat | 2021
- Moscow on the Hudson | 1984
- Notting Hill | 1999
- One for the Money | 2012
- The One I Love | 2014
- Ong-Bak | 2003
- Ong-Bak 2 | 2008
- Ong-Bak 3 | 2010
- Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014
- Pandorum | 2009
- Phone Booth | 2003
- Practical Magic | 1998
- The Punisher | 2004
- Punisher: War Zone | 2008
- The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006
- Red | 2010
- Red 2 | 2013
- Shark Tale | 2004
- Simply Irresistible | 1999
- Stay | 2005
- Stealing Harvard | 2002
- Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine | 2015
- Take This Waltz | 2011
- Turistas | 2006
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
- Unfaithful | 2002
- Waking Ned Devine | 1998
- We’re The Millers | 2013
- What’s Your Number? | 2011
- Zoom | 2006
August 2nd
- Farm Dreams: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
August 3rd
- Lollapalooza: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
August 4th
- Lollapalooza: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
- Accidental Love | 2015
- Game Night | 2018
- Labor Pains | 2009
- Skinamarink | 2022
- Supercell | 2023
- Winter Passing | 2005
August 5th
- Lollapalooza: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed) (Viz)
August 6th
- Lollapalooza: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
August 7th
- Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B (Disney XD)
- Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11 (National Geographic)
August 8th
August 9th
- Bait | 2023
- Enys Men | 2022
August 10th
- Just Super | 2022
- Polaroid | 2019
August 11th
- Beautiful Disaster | 2023
- Sam & Kate | 2022
August 13th
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed) (Viz)
August 14th
- America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10 (National Geographic)
- The Intruder | 2019
August 15th
- Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)
- Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)
- Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10 (TLC)
Cake Wars: Complete Season 1 (Food)
- Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
- Dessert Games: Complete Season 1 (Food)
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10 (HGTV)
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1 (DIY)
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6 (Discovery)
- Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2 (ID)
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2 (TLC)
- NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1 (Science)
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6 (TLC)
- Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7 (TLC)
- Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
- Unexpected: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
- Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7 (ID)
- The Brass Teapot | 2012
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room | 2005
- One Last Thing | 2005
August 16th
- Thoroughbreds | 2018
August 17th
- Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)
- Four Samosas | 2022
August 18th
- The Friendship Game | 2022
- War of the Worlds: The Attack | 2023
August 19th
- To Catch a Killer | 2023
August 20th
- Amsterdam | 2022
August 21st
- My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
- Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5 (National Geographic)
- Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
- Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C (Disney XD)
August 22nd
- The Intern | 2015
August 23rd
August 24th
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline | 2022
- My Fairy Troublemaker | 2022
- Transfusion | 2023
August 26th
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1
August 27th
- Malignant | 2021
August 28th
- Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4 (National Geographic)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5 (National Geographic)
August 29th
- Snowpiercer | 2014
August 31st
- FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere (FX Productions)
- Belle | 2014
- The Fault in Our Stars | 2014
- Finnick | 2022
Leaving Hulu in August
August 2nd
- Keanu | 2016
August 5th
- The Last Stand | 2013
August 7th
- Gully | 2021
August 9th
- Dune | 2021
August 11th
- She’s The Man | 2006
- Zoolander | 2001
August 14th
- 2:22 | 2017
- The Space Between | 2021
- Stage Mother | 2020
August 15th
- The Break-Up | 2006
August 17th
- International Falls | 2020
August 19th
- How It Ends | 2021
August 24th
- Cosmopolis | 2012
August 30th
- A La Mala | 2015
- From Paris with Love | 2010
- Knight and Day | 2010
August 31st
- 3:10 to Yuma | 2007
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011
- At Any Price | 2013
- Black Dynamite | 2009
- Bless MeUltima | 2013
- Blue Thunder | 1983
- Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius | 2004
- Borat | 2006
- Burlesque | 2010
- Chasing Mavericks | 2011
- The Comebacks | 2006
- The Day After Tomorrow | 2004
- Delivery Man | 2013
- Due Date | 2010
- Freddy Got Fingered | 2001
- Get Him to the Greek | 2010
- The Girl Next Door | 2004
- The Good Shepherd | 2006
- Gridiron Gang | 2006
- Hall Pass | 2011
- Hitman: Agent 47 | 2015
- Hoffa | 1992
- The Ides of March | 2011
- Idiocracy | 2006
- The International | 2009
- The Interview | 2014
- Jurassic Park | 1993
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997
- Jurassic Park III | 2001
- The Marine | 2006
- The Marine 2 | 2009
- Mr. Deeds | 2002
- The Newton Boys | 1998
- Notorious | 2009
- One Hour Photo | 2002
- Out of the Furnace | 2013
- Predators | 2010
- Red | 2010
- Red 2 | 2013
- Role Models | 2008
- Semi-Pro | 2008
- The Shape of Water | 2017
- Slackers | 2002
- Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron | 2002
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997
- Vice | 2018
- Win Win | 2010
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008