Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its August 2023 new additions, including Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, the third and final season of FX’s Reservation Dogs, Season 4 of Solar Opposites, and the Original movie Miguel Wants to Fight.

Hulu Originals

FX's Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere – August 2nd

After the death of “Daniel,” the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to fulfill his dream of getting to California. The plan took a detour when the gang disbanded, leaving everyone to forge their own paths. Elora took off with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, “Jackie” (Elva Guerra), Bear received ancient wisdom from “Spirit” (Dallas Goldtooth) in the most sacred of porta potties, Willie Jack discovered her ancestry in a prison visiting room and Cheese spent time in a boys’ home, while never forgetting his pronouns. Realizing they were stronger together, the Rez Dogs reunited and made it to Cali, where, with feet in the sand and waves crashing in front of them, they said goodbye to Daniel.

Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries – August 3rd

The three-part series Demons and Saviors tells the remarkable story of Christina Boyer– once infamously known as the “poltergeist girl,” now a woman convicted of murdering her three-year-old daughter. Thirty years into a life sentence, Christina still proclaims her innocence.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere – August 8th

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere – August 9th

Based on the eponymous webtoon by Kang Full, the series is a supernatural drama that deals with three teenager high school students and their parents who discover their super powers.

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4 – August 14th

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

Miguel Wants to Fight: Movie Premiere – August 16th

A coming-of-age comedy starring Tyler Dean Flores (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as high school junior Miguel, who despite living in a neighborhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that. But when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends — the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tongued Srini (Suraj Partha) — enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight.

Spellbound: Season 1A – August 31st

A 15-year-old who relocates from a small town in the US to Paris to study ballet but her dancing dream takes a supernatural turn when she discovers a book of family spells and accidentally unleashes magical mysteries into her life.

New On Hulu in August

August 1st

FX’s Breeders

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed) (Viz)

A Dangerous Method | 2011

The A-Team | 2010

Australia | 2008

Cantinflas | 2014

The Craft | 1996

Crash Pad | 2017

The Croods | 2013

Crush | 2002

D.E.B.S. | 2005

Damsels in Distress | 2012

Dance With Me | 1998

Darling Companion | 2012

Enemy of the State | 1998

Eragon | 2006

Five Feet Apart | 2019

The Hills Have Eyes | 2006

Hotel Transylvania | 2012

In Time | 2011

Jurassic Park | 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997

Jurassic Park III | 2001

Labyrinth | 1986

Leap Year | 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012

Love & Other Drugs | 2010

Midnight in Paris | 2011

Mortal Kombat | 2021

Moscow on the Hudson | 1984

Notting Hill | 1999

One for the Money | 2012

The One I Love | 2014

Ong-Bak | 2003

Ong-Bak 2 | 2008

Ong-Bak 3 | 2010

Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014

Pandorum | 2009

Phone Booth | 2003

Practical Magic | 1998

The Punisher | 2004

Punisher: War Zone | 2008

The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006

Red | 2010

Red 2 | 2013

Shark Tale | 2004

Simply Irresistible | 1999

Stay | 2005

Stealing Harvard | 2002

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine | 2015

Take This Waltz | 2011

Turistas | 2006

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

Unfaithful | 2002

Waking Ned Devine | 1998

We’re The Millers | 2013

What’s Your Number? | 2011

Zoom | 2006

August 2nd

Farm Dreams: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

August 3rd

Lollapalooza: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

August 4th

Lollapalooza: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

Accidental Love | 2015

Game Night | 2018

Labor Pains | 2009

Skinamarink | 2022

Supercell | 2023

Winter Passing | 2005

August 5th

Lollapalooza: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed) (Viz)

August 6th

Lollapalooza: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

August 7th

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B (Disney XD)

Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11 (National Geographic)

August 8th

August 9th

Bait | 2023

Enys Men | 2022

August 10th

Just Super | 2022

Polaroid | 2019

August 11th

Beautiful Disaster | 2023

Sam & Kate | 2022

August 13th

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed) (Viz)

August 14th

America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10 (National Geographic)

The Intruder | 2019

August 15th

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10 (TLC)

Cake Wars: Complete Season 1 (Food)

Cake Wars: Complete Season 1 (Food)

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1 (Food)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10 (HGTV)

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1 (DIY)

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6 (Discovery)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2 (ID)

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2 (TLC)

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1 (Science)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6 (TLC)

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Unexpected: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7 (ID)

The Brass Teapot | 2012

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room | 2005

One Last Thing | 2005

August 16th

Thoroughbreds | 2018

August 17th

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

Four Samosas | 2022

August 18th

The Friendship Game | 2022

War of the Worlds: The Attack | 2023

August 19th

To Catch a Killer | 2023

August 20th

August 21st

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5 (National Geographic)

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C (Disney XD)



August 22nd

The Intern | 2015

August 23rd

August 24th

How to Blow Up a Pipeline | 2022

My Fairy Troublemaker | 2022

Transfusion | 2023

August 26th

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1

August 27th

Malignant | 2021

August 28th

Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4 (National Geographic)

Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5 (National Geographic)

August 29th

Snowpiercer | 2014

August 31st

FX’s Archer

Belle | 2014

The Fault in Our Stars | 2014

Finnick | 2022

Leaving Hulu in August

August 2nd

Keanu | 2016

August 5th

The Last Stand | 2013

August 7th

Gully | 2021

August 9th

Dune | 2021

August 11th

She’s The Man | 2006

Zoolander | 2001

August 14th

2:22 | 2017

The Space Between | 2021

Stage Mother | 2020

August 15th

The Break-Up | 2006

August 17th

International Falls | 2020

August 19th

How It Ends | 2021

August 24th

Cosmopolis | 2012

August 30th

A La Mala | 2015

From Paris with Love | 2010

Knight and Day | 2010

August 31st

3:10 to Yuma | 2007

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011

At Any Price | 2013

Black Dynamite | 2009

Bless MeUltima | 2013

Blue Thunder | 1983

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius | 2004

Borat | 2006

Burlesque | 2010

Chasing Mavericks | 2011

The Comebacks | 2006

The Day After Tomorrow | 2004

Delivery Man | 2013

Due Date | 2010

Freddy Got Fingered | 2001

Get Him to the Greek | 2010

The Girl Next Door | 2004

The Good Shepherd | 2006

Gridiron Gang | 2006

Hall Pass | 2011

Hitman: Agent 47 | 2015

Hoffa | 1992

The Ides of March | 2011

Idiocracy | 2006

The International | 2009

The Interview | 2014

Jurassic Park | 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997

Jurassic Park III | 2001

The Marine | 2006

The Marine 2 | 2009

Mr. Deeds | 2002

The Newton Boys | 1998

Notorious | 2009

One Hour Photo | 2002

Out of the Furnace | 2013

Predators | 2010

Red | 2010

Red 2 | 2013

Role Models | 2008

Semi-Pro | 2008

The Shape of Water | 2017

Slackers | 2002

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron | 2002

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997

Vice | 2018

Win Win | 2010

The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008