Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023 Event Map Guide: Show Times, Attractions, Restaurants, and More

Walt Disney World kicked off the Halloween season tonight with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. As per usual, the event map shows you where you’ll find treat locations, characters, event entertainment, and more! Let’s dive in and take a closer look, starting with the cover. This year’s map features the festive fall wreaths that line Main Street, U.S.A., with Minnie Mouse’s version donning the front of the guide.

The inner fold shows event highlights, including Halloween twists on three attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor. Guests with allergy sensitivities are instructed to pick up a teal treat bag, which allows them to collect tokens at treat trails that can be exchanged for alternate treats. Guests will find information about specialty food and beverage offerings, with more available in this year’s Event Foodie Guide. And it also promotes special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots, which you can learn more about here.

The most essential information here are entertainment times. This year, Guests can plan their spooky night at the Magic Kingdom around the following offerings:

HOCUS POCUS VILLAIN SPELLTACULAR (Castle Forecourt Stage) August & September dates: 8:35 pm, 10:45 pm, 12:00 am October & November dates: 7:40 pm, 8:35 pm, 10:45 pm, 12:00 am

MICKEY'S "BOO-TO-YOU" HALLOWEEN PARADE Begins in Frontierland at 9:15 pm & 11:15 pm

DISNEY'S NOT•SO•SPOOKY SPECTACULAR Skies above Cinderella Castle at 10:15 pm

THE CADAVER DANS BARBERSHOP QUARTET (Frontierland) Intermittently between 7:00 pm and I0:50pm

RUSTY CUTLASS (Adventureland) Intermittently between 7:15 pm – 11:50 pm

DISNEY JUNIOR JAM (Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café) 7:00 pm -1 2:00 am

ZOM-BEATZ BASH (Rockettower Plaza Stage) 7:00 pm – 12:00 am



Inside the actual map, orange lollipops indicate the location of Trick-or-Treat spots, and Mickey-shaped bats are where you’ll find characters. It also lists which attractions are operating during the party, as well as which food locations are serving during this after-hours event (note: some locations close at a specified time during the party).

Attractions Open for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023:

Restaurants Open for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023:

Main Street, U.S.A. Casey’s Corner Plaza Ice Cream Parlor Main Street Bakery

Adventureland Sunshine Tree Terrace Aloha Isle (Closes at 9:00 pm)

Frontierland Golden Oak Outpost Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

Liberty Square Sleepy Hollow

Fantasyland Cinderella’s Royal Table (Reservation Required) Be Our Guest (Reservation Required) Cheshire Café The Friar’s Nook Storybook Treats

Tomorrowland Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies Cool Ship

