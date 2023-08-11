Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023: New and Returning Entertainment Offerings

One down, thirty-seven to go! If you’re heading to Walt Disney World this fall and are planning to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we’ve got nothing but treats for you. Having just attended the first party of the season, we’ve got a first look at many of the new and returning entertainment offerings the night has in store for you. We begin with a pre-parade of sorts starring Max Goof dressed as Powerline from A Goofy Movie. You may catch this street party spontaneously throughout the night, but if you’re waiting for Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Parade, you’ll get to see it as a pre-show.

While we’re seated for the parade, let’s check it out! New this year is Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow dressed as The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus! They’re on the first float with Mickey and all his pals.

Ursula the Sea Witch from The Little Mermaid is back crawling around the parade route, this time alongside her pet eels, Flotsam and Jetsam.

Cruella DeVil is now being chauffeured down the parade route by her henchmen, Horace and Jasper.

And the Queen of Hearts is now protected by her army of marching cards!

See all of this and more in our full parade video from this year’s event, along with the Headless Horseman pre-show.

There are lots of returning favorites this year too. Rusty Cutlass is back in Adventureland with a new half-hour set of Pirate songs, including a few twists on familiar classics. This year, you’ll hear "Come Get Your Rum" (better known as "Come Get Your Love" by Redbone), the TikTok viral sea shanty “Wellerman,” and "The Captain Jack" (aka “The Monster Mash”).

While Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party offers reasons to return year after year, as highlighted above, some things remain the same. Relive the thrills and chills of the fan-favorite Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show.

Don’t let the night pass without checking out Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, the Halloween fireworks show above Cinderella Castle, featuring characters and music from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

And did you know that several attractions get a special Halloween theme just for the party? Check out the new thrills you can only find on Space Mountain during this after-hours event when it becomes Deep Space Mountain.

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor also acknowledges the Halloween party festivities.

And you won’t find a Mad Tea Party quite this mad during regular operating hours.

It wouldn’t be a party without dancing and Magic Kingdom plays host to two dance spaces during Halloween parties. Tomorrowland is where all ages can wiggle their bones at the Zom-Beatz Bash, inspired by the hit Disney Channel movie series ZOMBIES. For the younger attendees, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe hosts the Disney Junior Jam, which includes characters from shows like Vampirina.

There are lots of rare characters out during the party, in addition to favorite pals in their own Halloween costumes. In addition, Guests will find Disney PhotoPass photographers offering special themed Magic Shots during the party, as well as special backdrops that magically appear for the special event.

The Halloween festivities have only just begun at the Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be repeated multiple times between now and November 1st. Don’t get left out of the fun and be sure to purchase your tickets in advance.

Remaining Event Dates:

August: 15, 18, 22, 25, 29

September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29

October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31

November: 1