Walt Disney Company Executives to Webcast First Quarter 2024 Fiscal Results on February 7th

The Walt Disney Company will be holding an earnings call soon, discussing their first quarter fiscal results for 2024 on Wednesday, February 7th.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company is set to discuss their first quarter 2024 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024.
  • These results will be released after the close of regular trading on February 7th, 2024.
  • Those wishing to listen to the webcast can visit disney.com/investors. After the earnings call, the webcast presentation will be archived.
  • LaughingPlace.com will also be hosting a live blog sharing key points from the meeting as it’s happening.
  • With another proxy battle from Nelson Peltz’s Trian Capital, leading to Board nominations as well as news from both Blackwells Capital and ValueAct Capital, this is likely to be a very important report – with results that could sway investors one way or the other.
  • Peltz is once again trying to gain representation on Disney’s board, with Trian nominating CEO and founding partner, Peltz, as well as former Disney EVP and CFO Jay Rasulo.

