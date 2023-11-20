Disney Pulls Advertising From X

Disney announced it is pulling advertising from X (formerly known as Twitter) after Elon Musk’s antisemitic tweets and remarks.

What’s Happening:

  • The New York Times revealed that Disney has joined the long list of advertisers pulling out of X after Elon Musk posted and supported an antisemitic conspiracy theory.
  • Disney joins a list of those that have pulled advertising that includes Apple, Lionsgate, Paramount, Bloomberg, and more.
  • X declined to comment on the companies ending advertising.

