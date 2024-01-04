ESPN & The NCAA Announce New Eight-Year Agreement

ESPN & the NCAA have reached a new eight year agreement for the network to hold exclusive airing rights.

What’s Happening:

Beginning September 1st, 2024, a new agreement between ESPN and the NCAA will begin for the associations’ championship media rights.

The deal includes 40 NCAA championships, including both women’s and men’s events, along with international rights to those and the Division I men’s basketball tournament.

This deal continues ESPN’s current agreement standings, meaning the same sports they already air will continue, alongside new events.

This full list of events in the deal include: Women’s Championships – soccer, field hockey, volleyball (including DII & DIII), cross country, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, basketball (including DII & DIII), ice hockey, bowling, gymnastics, fencing, beach volleyball, lacrosse, outdoor track & field, tennis, softball, water polo, and Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT). Men’s Championships – soccer, football (FCS, DII & DIII), cross country, water polo, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, wrestling, ice hockey, gymnastics, fencing, volleyball, lacrosse, outdoor track & field, tennis, baseball, basketball (including DII semifinals & DIII semifinals and championship), National Invitation Tournament (NIT), and NCAA Div I Men’s Basketball Championship (international rights).



What They’re Saying:

“ESPN and the NCAA have enjoyed a strong and collaborative relationship for more than four decades, and we are thrilled that it will continue as part of this new, long-term agreement. The ESPN networks and platforms will exclusively present a record number of championships, including all rounds of several marquee events that, together with the NCAA, we have grown over time. This unprecedented deal also further strengthens The Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading commitment to women’s sports and will help fuel our continued growth, including in the critical streaming space.” – ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro

“The NCAA has worked in earnest over the past year to ensure that this new broadcast agreement provides the best possible outcome for all NCAA championships, and in particular women’s championships. Over the past several years, ESPN has demonstrated increased investment in NCAA championship coverage, and the Association is pleased to continue to provide a platform for student-athletes to shine. Having one, multi-platform home to showcase our championships provides additional growth potential along with a greater experience for the viewer and our student-athletes.” – NCAA president Charlie Barker

“Finalizing this agreement ushers in yet another milestone for the NCAA positioning student-athletes first. Concurrent with the terms of the new media rights, several enhancements to student-athlete benefits across all three NCAA divisions will take effect, and this deal will help fund those important programs. And the national, integrated platform the family of ESPN networks provides will help grow the visibility of many NCAA sports, particularly for our women student-athletes.” – Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors and Baylor University president Linda Livingstone

