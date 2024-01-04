Amazon Taps Former Hulu Executive Jeremy Helfand to Lead Ad-Supported Push for Prime Video

Former Hulu executive Jeremy Helfand has been tapped by Amazon to lead its new push into the ad-supported streaming business, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Jeremy Helfand, who rose from a position at Hulu to supervise all advertising sales across Disney’s interactive businesses will take the reins as a vice president and head of sales efforts for Amazon’s Prime Video, the executive disclosed in a post on Linkedin on Thursday.

The news was shared by Helfand on his Linkedin account, and was then confirmed by Amazon Prime Video and Disney to Variety.

During his time at Hulu and Disney, Helfand helped launch new ad formats bespoke to the world of streaming, including so-called “pause ads” that surface only when a user chooses to halve the action to take a break.

Amazon will roll out a new ad-supported tier on Prime Video in the next few weeks, much like Disney+

The company plans to make an ad-supported subscription plan the default level for all users. Those who want to watch programs ad-free will have to pay an extra fee per year.

