Amazon Taps Former Hulu Executive Jeremy Helfand to Lead Ad-Supported Push for Prime Video

Former Hulu executive Jeremy Helfand has been tapped by Amazon to lead its new push into the ad-supported streaming business, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

  • Jeremy Helfand, who rose from a position at Hulu to supervise all advertising sales across Disney’s interactive businesses will take the reins as a vice president and head of sales efforts for Amazon’s Prime Video, the executive disclosed in a post on Linkedin on Thursday.
  • The news was shared by Helfand on his Linkedin account, and was then confirmed by Amazon Prime Video and Disney to Variety.
  • During his time at Hulu and Disney, Helfand helped launch new ad formats bespoke to the world of streaming, including so-called “pause ads” that surface only when a user chooses to halve the action to take a break.
  • Amazon will roll out a new ad-supported tier on Prime Video in the next few weeks, much like Disney+ and other streaming platforms have done over the last year.
  • The company plans to make an ad-supported subscription plan the default level for all users. Those who want to watch programs ad-free will have to pay an extra fee per year.

