Joint Sports Venture Adds Jessica Casano-Antonellis as Head of Communications

A head of communications has been named for the new Disney/Fox/Warner sports streaming service.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports

She will begin on Monday, May 6th as the senior VP of communications.

Casano-Antonellis will report directly to the joint venture’s CEO, Peter Distad.

Little is still known about the new streaming option, but the upcoming television upfronts are set to reveal initial details.

What They’re Saying:

Peter Distad: “Jessica’s extensive experience in the direct-to-consumer streaming space makes her the perfect fit for this role. Her track record of navigating complex global launches and leading transformational narratives for notable brands positions her as a trusted adviser as we embark on this exciting journey.”

"It's a privilege to join Pete at this stage in the joint venture's development and to be part of building something destined to delight sports fans. It's rare to get the opportunity to come in at the ground floor, and I can't wait to get to work bringing the new streaming service to market this fall."

