Disney/Fox/Warner Sports Streamer Expected To Receive Preview At TV Upfronts

The much talked about sports streamer from Disney, Fox, and Warner is set to start being previewed at this year’s upfronts, reports Variety .

. While no hard details have been revealed about the streamer, including its name, the opportunity to present the new service to advertisers is crucial for its to have a healthy start.

As more and more streamers are opting into ad-based plans, this sports model is set to start being ad-focused.

It’s set to be released this fall as football season begins.

