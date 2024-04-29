Disney/Fox/Warner Sports Streamer Expected To Receive Preview At TV Upfronts

The Disney/Warner/Fox sports streamer is set to make its first appearance at this year’s television upfronts.
What’s Happening:
- The much talked about sports streamer from Disney, Fox, and Warner is set to start being previewed at this year’s upfronts, reports Variety.
- While no hard details have been revealed about the streamer, including its name, the opportunity to present the new service to advertisers is crucial for its to have a healthy start.
- As more and more streamers are opting into ad-based plans, this sports model is set to start being ad-focused.
- It’s set to be released this fall as football season begins.
