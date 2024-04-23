Walt Disney World Golf Partners With Youth on Course

Walt Disney World Golf has announced a renewed partnership with the nonprofit Youth on Course.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Walt Disney World Golf has announced a continuation with their partnership with Youth on Course.
- The nonprofit works to remove financial barriers from junior golfers looking to play at their local courses.
- Youth on Course works to subsidize fees for ages 18 and under, along with providing college scholarships, mentorship programs, and more.
- Walt Disney World Golf has announced that from May 1st through the end of the year, Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course will offer $5 rounds for junior members of the Youth on Course program.
- Head to the WDW Golf website for more information on the partnership and Youth on Course’s work
