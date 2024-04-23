Walt Disney World Golf Partners With Youth on Course

Walt Disney World Golf has announced a renewed partnership with the nonprofit Youth on Course.

The nonprofit works to remove financial barriers from junior golfers looking to play at their local courses.

Youth on Course works to subsidize fees for ages 18 and under, along with providing college scholarships, mentorship programs, and more.

Walt Disney World Golf has announced that from May 1st through the end of the year, Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course will offer $5 rounds for junior members of the Youth on Course program.

