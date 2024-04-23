Walt Disney World Golf Partners With Youth on Course

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Walt Disney World Golf has announced a renewed partnership with the nonprofit Youth on Course.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Walt Disney World Golf has announced a continuation with their partnership with Youth on Course.
  • The nonprofit works to remove financial barriers from junior golfers looking to play at their local courses.
  • Youth on Course works to subsidize fees for ages 18 and under, along with providing college scholarships, mentorship programs, and more.
  • Walt Disney World Golf has announced that from May 1st through the end of the year, Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course will offer $5 rounds for junior members of the Youth on Course program.
  • Head to the WDW Golf website for more information on the partnership and Youth on Course’s work

More Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight