Jason Kelce Joins ESPN As Football Commentator

Jason Kelce is officially joining the team at ESPN.

What’s Happening:

Jason Kelce, who recently retired from the NFL, is joining ESPN.

He will be part of the Monday Night Countdown pregame show.

pregame show. Deadline reports

Monday Night Countdown is hosted by Scott Van Pelt and the panel includes Robert Griffin III, Adam Schefter, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Michelle Beisner-Buck.

is hosted by Scott Van Pelt and the panel includes Robert Griffin III, Adam Schefter, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Michelle Beisner-Buck. The deal is likely to be announced at Disney’s upfront presentation May 14th.

More ESPN News: