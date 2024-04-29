Jason Kelce Joins ESPN As Football Commentator

Jason Kelce is officially joining the team at ESPN.
What’s Happening:
- Jason Kelce, who recently retired from the NFL, is joining ESPN.
- He will be part of the Monday Night Countdown pregame show.
- Deadline reports that multiple networks were courting Kelce to join their team.
- Monday Night Countdown is hosted by Scott Van Pelt and the panel includes Robert Griffin III, Adam Schefter, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Michelle Beisner-Buck.
- The deal is likely to be announced at Disney’s upfront presentation May 14th.
