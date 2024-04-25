FX and Hulu Release Trailer for “Clipped” Limited Series

The trailer for the new FX on Hulu limited series Clipped has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Based on the “ESPN 30 for 30″ podcast The Sterling Affairs, the series follows how one recording took down an NBA owner and led a team into a media spiral.
  • Laurence Fishburne plays Doc Rivers, the coach of the LA Clippers in 2013, while Ed O’Neil plays the team’s owner, Donald Sterling.
  • The cast also includes Cleopatra Coleman and Jacki Weaver.
  • The series is created by Gina Welch.
  • Clipped debuts on Hulu on June 4th.

