FX and Hulu Release Trailer for “Clipped” Limited Series

Based on the “ ESPN 30 for 30″ podcast The Sterling Affairs , the series follows how one recording took down an NBA owner and led a team into a media spiral.

Laurence Fishburne plays Doc Rivers, the coach of the LA Clippers in 2013, while Ed O’Neil plays the team’s owner, Donald Sterling.

The cast also includes Cleopatra Coleman and Jacki Weaver.

The series is created by Gina Welch.