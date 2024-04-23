Sissy Spacek Joins New FX Limited Series

Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek is joining the cast of FX’s new limited series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Sissy Spacek is joining Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in the new FX limited series Dying for Sex.
- The series follows a woman who is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and leaves her husband of 15 years in the hopes to explore her sexuality.
- Spacek is set to play Michelle Williams’ mother on the series.
- Dying for Sex is written by Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock.
