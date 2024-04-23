Sissy Spacek Joins New FX Limited Series

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek is joining the cast of FX’s new limited series.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Sissy Spacek is joining Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in the new FX limited series Dying for Sex.
  • The series follows a woman who is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and leaves her husband of 15 years in the hopes to explore her sexuality.
  • Spacek is set to play Michelle Williams’ mother on the series.
  • Dying for Sex is written by Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock.

More Television News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight