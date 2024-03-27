Disney Employee Taken Into Custody for Wielding Knife on Fox Studios Lot

A Disney employee was taken into police custody after being caught with a knife on the Fox lot, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • LAPD responded to a call around 9:20 a.m. this morning reporting that a woman in her 30s was “acting aggressive towards security” on the Fox lot.
  • The woman was taken into custody by the LAPD and is not under arrest nor been charged with anything.
  • The woman, who is an employee of Disney who works on the Fox Studio lot in Century City, is currently undergoing a “psych evaluation.” The incident happened near her office.
  • Disney has leased space on the 53-acre Century City lot since the company acquired the bulk of Fox’s assets in a $71.3 billion deal finalized in 2019.
  • In that context, a number of Disney employees, including top TV executives, have offices and desks on the Fox lot.

