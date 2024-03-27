Disney Employee Taken Into Custody for Wielding Knife on Fox Studios Lot

A Disney employee was taken into police custody after being caught with a knife on the Fox lot, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

LAPD responded to a call around 9:20 a.m. this morning reporting that a woman in her 30s was “acting aggressive towards security” on the Fox lot.

The woman was taken into custody by the LAPD and is not under arrest nor been charged with anything.

The woman, who is an employee of Disney who works on the Fox Studio lot in Century City, is currently undergoing a “psych evaluation.” The incident happened near her office.

Disney has leased space on the 53-acre Century City lot since the company acquired the bulk of Fox’s assets in a $71.3 billion deal finalized in 2019.

In that context, a number of Disney employees, including top TV executives, have offices and desks on the Fox lot.

