ABC Passes on “The Good Lawyer”

ABC has decided to pass on their planned courtroom drama The Good Lawyer, a spin-off of their long-running The Good Doctor.

  • Deadline reports that the backdoor pilot that aired in the spring during The Good Doctor’s recent sixth season will not be picked up to series.
  • While it was well received by viewers and the network, the strikes led to this delayed denial of a pick-up.
  • The series was to be led by Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.
  • Also announced was ABC’s cancellation of The Rookie: Feds.

