ABC Passes on “The Good Lawyer”

ABC has decided to pass on their planned courtroom drama The Good Lawyer, a spin-off of their long-running The Good Doctor.

Deadline reports that the backdoor pilot that aired in the spring during The Good Doctor ’s recent sixth season will not be picked up to series.

’s recent sixth season will not be picked up to series. While it was well received by viewers and the network, the strikes led to this delayed denial of a pick-up.

The series was to be led by Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.

Also announced was ABC’s cancellation of The Rookie: Feds.

