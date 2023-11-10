ABC Passes on “The Good Lawyer”

ABC has decided to pass on their planned courtroom drama The Good Lawyer, a spin-off of their long-running The Good Doctor.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the backdoor pilot that aired in the spring during The Good Doctor’s recent sixth season will not be picked up to series.
- While it was well received by viewers and the network, the strikes led to this delayed denial of a pick-up.
- The series was to be led by Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.
- Also announced was ABC’s cancellation of The Rookie: Feds.
More ABC News:
- An All New “20/20″ Reports on the Conspiracy Behind a Law Professor’s Gruesome Murder and This Week’s Verdict
- The Walt Disney Company Launches Its Annual Disney Ultimate Toy Drive
- ABC Announces Premiere Dates For Their Holly-Filled Holiday Line-Up
- A Celebration of Taylor Swift Coming to “Dancing with the Stars”