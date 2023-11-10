ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” Cancelled After One Season

In a much delayed bit of television news, The Rookie: Feds has been canceled after one season by ABC.

Delayed due to the dual strikes, ABC has finally made some calls about their line-up.

Led by Niecy Nash-Betts, the spin-off The Rookie: Feds has been canceled after one season on the alphabet network.

Much blame is being placed on the strikes for the cancellation.

The series was a co-production between Entertainment One and ABC Signature.

Alongside this news, ABC also decided not to move forward with their spin-off of The Good Doctor

