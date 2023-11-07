ABC Announces Premiere Dates For Their Holly-Filled Holiday Line-Up

ABC has announced their yearly selection of seasonal specials to ring in the holiday season (and the new year).

The celebration kicks off on Sunday, November 26th at 7pm EST with a holiday episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos . Then at 8pm EST, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration returns for its eighth year with brand-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa. The celebration is followed by the season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight with an all-stars showdown at 10pm EST.

On Sunday, December 3rd, Scott Calvin takes over the red coat after an unfortunate slip (you know the one) in the holiday classic The Santa Clause at 8pm EST, followed by an all-new episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight .

Tuesday, December 5th at 10pm EST finds those pesky WHAMMYs bringing some holiday cheer (and jeers) to contestants with a “Holiday Extravaganza” over on Press Your Luck , hosted by Elizabeth Banks.

The sharks are trimming the tree (and trimming down some evaluations…) with a holiday-centric episode of Shark Tank on Friday, December 8th at 8pm EST.

Sunday, December 10th is a night of modern Christmas classics. Last year’s adorable Mickey Saves Christmas returns to ABC at 7pm EST. This stop-motion animated adventure follows Mickey, Pluto, and the rest of the gang as they try to help Santa and find the true meaning of the holiday. At 7:30pm EST, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure follows the first holiday season since Arendelle has reopened their gates. The film that started it all, Frozen , follows the special at 8pm EST. A brand-new episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight follows the merriment at 10pm EST.

The Rankin-Bass classic, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town , airs on Tuesday, December 12th at 8pm EST. Fred Astaire narrates the story of Kris Kringle and his desire to do good. The traditional airing of the special is followed by two back-to-back episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight at 9pm EST.

Let the games begin! Wednesday, December 13th brings together celebrities for a night filled with fan-favorite game shows. At 8pm EST, Celebrity Family Feud pits Rosie O’Donnell and Billy Porter against each other to see who will take the crown during this holiday special. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune follows at 9pm EST with Lil Rel Howery, Paula Abdul, and Matt Rogers competing for their respective charities during a holiday themed night of puzzles and spins. Finally, at 10pm EST, a merrytime episode of The $100,000 Pyramid has Malin Akerman competing against Matt Walsh, then Backstreet Boys’ AJ Mclean vs. Howie Dorough.

CMA Country Christmas returns for its 14th year to ABC. This Nashville-filmed holiday concert stars some of country music’s biggest stars and airs at 8pm EST on Thursday, December 14th.

Wayne and Lanny are ready to get houses ready for Santa, but when a snowstorm arrives at the worst possible moment, will Christmas be able to go on? Disney Prep & Landing airs Tuesday, December 19th 8pm EST, followed by Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice at 830pm EST. The Great Christmas Light Fight season ends starting at 9pm EST with two back-to-back episodes .

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 will air on Thursday, December 21st at 8pm EST, airing performances from some of the year’s biggest artists from their nationwide tour to celebrate the holiday season.

Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24th, will see Kevin McCallister taking matters into his own hands when he’s left Home Alone . The holiday classic airs at 8pm EST.

Christmas day brings the annual Disney parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Celebrating its 40th year, the special will include incredible performances and a healthy dose of Disney holiday magic. The special airs at 10am EST/9am PST.