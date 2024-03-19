“American Idol” Top 24 Travel to Disney’s Aulani Resort for Two Episodes

American Idol is continuing its annual tradition of featuring the Top 24 at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina Hawai’i.

The Top 24 travel to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina Hawai’i, with 12 taking the stage for America’s first vote this season.

Tori Kelly will be featured in the episode as a mentor, in addition to performing and joining the judges on the panel.

Reigning American Idol Iam Tongi will also perform.

Between lessons with their mentors and performances, the contestants feasted at some of Aulani Resort's unrivaled dining options, experienced the private Rainbow Reef snorkeling lagoon, splashed around in the Waikolohe Valley pool area, and even met some favorite Disney friends!

You can watch the competition and all the fun at Aulani Resort on Sunday, April 7th, streaming the next day on Hulu

While it hasn’t been officially announced yet, the Aulani Resort episodes will likely continue the following day on Monday, April 8th.

Ahead of this season’s premiere, our own Marshal took a look back American Idol.

