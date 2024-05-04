Apple Celebrates Star Wars Day with New iPhone Ad Featuring 172 Real-Life Fans

Apple and Disney have joined forces for a new ad celebrating Star Wars Day, which promotes the iPhone 15’s “Precision Finding for Find My Friends” feature.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared this new Apple ad released just in time for the May the 4th festivities.
- In the ad, a Star Wars fan cosplaying as a Mandalorian (played by real-life fan Owen Jardiniano) journeys to meet up with friends at a convention and uses his phone’s feature to find the rest of his Mando clan amid a space stuffed with fellow costumed fans.
- The three-minute ad, directed by Kim Gehrig, is filled with a number of Star Wars Easter Eggs – from a cat named Leia, to a whole convention center filled with Mandalorian cosplays.
- Lucasfilm received more than 300 submissions for the spot, with a total of 172 fans becoming involved with the production – the largest number of fans they’ve ever had in a project sanctioned by the company.
- With one month to go until its debut, and in celebration of May the 4th, Disney+ has shared the final trailer and key art for their new Star Wars series, The Acolyte.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios celebrated Star Wars Day today with the launch of collections celebrating May the 4th and the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace.
