Apple Celebrates Star Wars Day with New iPhone Ad Featuring 172 Real-Life Fans

Apple and Disney have joined forces for a new ad celebrating Star Wars Day, which promotes the iPhone 15’s “Precision Finding for Find My Friends” feature.

The three-minute ad, directed by Kim Gehrig, is filled with a number of Star Wars Easter Eggs – from a cat named Leia, to a whole convention center filled with Mandalorian cosplays.

Easter Eggs – from a cat named Leia, to a whole convention center filled with Mandalorian cosplays. Lucasfilm received more than 300 submissions for the spot, with a total of 172 fans becoming involved with the production – the largest number of fans they’ve ever had in a project sanctioned by the company.

