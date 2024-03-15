1989 or Red? The Best Taylor Swift-Inspired Collections on Disney+

With the debut of the uber-popular Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) concert on Disney+, the streaming service has seen a fun makeover with collections inspired by different albums of Taylor’s. Visible on the Disney+ homepage, the nine collections are:

Fearless (Disney’s Version)

Speak Now (Disney’s Version)

Red (Disney’s Version)

1989 (Disney’s Version)

Reputation (Disney’s Version)

Lover (Disney’s Version)

Folklore (Disney’s Version)

Evermore (Disney’s Version)

Midnights (Disney’s Version)

Of course, those are all Taylor Swift albums, given the “Disney’s Version” treatment. For those unaware, the “Taylor’s Version” caption refers to albums that Taylor has rerecorded in order to gain full ownership of her music catalog. She’s now over half-way through rerecording those albums, with only Reputation and her debut self-titled album.

Some of these Disney-themed collections are pretty clever, with my personal favorite being 1989, featuring a collection of Disney films and TV shows from 1989 (the year Taylor Swift was born). Among titles included are The Little Mermaid, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and the Roger Rabbit short Tummy Trouble. Incidentally, The Little Mermaid is also cleverly included in the Speak Now collection.

Aside from the obvious inclusion of Turning Red, the Red collection seems to take anything that features the color red either in the film or the thumbnail, like The Incredibles 2, Cars and Big Hero 6. Fearless is a category that any remotely inspirational or powerful title can fit in, from the girl-power of The Marvels, to the adventurous nature of National Geographic shows like Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

What better film to feature in the Midnights collection than Cinderella, which of course has a major plot point revolving around the clock striking at midnight. Much like Taylor, midnight becomes Cinderella’s afternoon.

Another Taylor Swift feature, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, leads off the category for that album, alongside other titles based on or inspired by folk tales, ranging from a number of Silly Symphony shorts to animated and live action versions of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Beauty and the Beast.

The Evermore collection features quite a few deep cuts, including (cleverly) the 2014 British series The Evermoor Chronicles, the Lucasfilm cult classic Willow (hey, that’s a Taylor Swift song too) and the extremely well-known 2002 Disney film, Tuck Everlasting.

There is one glaring omission, however: Taylor Swift (Disney’s Version). This would have rounded out Swift’s catalog and could have easily consisted of Eras and The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Swift also appears in the Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience streaming on Disney+… but Swifties would probably rather not be reminded of that.

I also can’t help but wonder what a Tortured Poets Department collection would have looked like — but perhaps we’ll get to find out next month.

So while you’re tuned into Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), why not make it a Taylor Swift-themed day and browse some of these fun collections?