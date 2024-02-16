“Bluey” Dominates Nielsen Streaming Charts Following Release of New Episodes, “The Bear” Sees Post-Emmys Bump

Nielsen streaming data for January 2024 has the hit children’s show Bluey topping the list, with an impressive boost also coming to FX’s The Bear following its multiple Emmy wins, according to Deadline.

For the first time in Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 reports, seven titles passed the billion-minute threshold from January 15th to 21st.

Popular children's show Bluey, which streams on Disney+, had 10 new episodes added

The series posted 1.5B minutes viewed, which is even more than last time new episodes were added.

More than half of that viewing was for the 10 new episodes alone, which Deadline calls “a fairly impressive feat.”

The 2-11 demo was also responsible for more than 50% of overall Bluey viewing this week.

After winning multiple awards at this year's Emmys, The Bear came in at No. #9 on the Neilsen originals list, more than six months after the release of Season 2.

It should come as no surprise that FX has renewed the series for a third season

Another Disney show to make this week's Top 10 streaming list is the ever-popular Grey's Anatomy, which pulled in 1,088 million minutes viewed on Netflix.

, which pulled in 1,088 million minutes viewed on Netflix. Below is the full Top 10 chart, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing.