The Elves of “The Santa Clauses” Sing “Dancing With My Elf” In New Clip

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Santa Clauses on Disney+ is back and sing-songier than ever. Premiering November 8th with two episodes, this new clip from the second season has the elves of the North Pole covering a pop-rock classic.

What’s Happening

  • “Dancing With My Elf” has the lovable elves of the North Pole, as always, celebrating the season with the musical stylings of Billy Idol.
  • This cover of Idol’s “Dancing With Myself” adds a healthy dose of yuletide cheer to the famous tune.

  • A surprise gift addressed to the north pole ends the jam session, but what could it be?
  • After saving Christmas from extinction, Scott is now ready to train his son, Calvin, to take over the reins as Santa Claus in season 2 of the Disney+ original series.
  • This season adds Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), and Gabriel Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias) to the cast.
  • The Santa Clauses returns for a second season on November 8th.

More The Santa Clauses News

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a writer based in Orlando, FL. He is the co-owner of the pop culture blog UMSURE.com and the full owner of a Rosie O’Donnell Barbie. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight