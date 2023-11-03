The Elves of “The Santa Clauses” Sing “Dancing With My Elf” In New Clip

The Santa Clauses on Disney+ is back and sing-songier than ever. Premiering November 8th with two episodes, this new clip from the second season has the elves of the North Pole covering a pop-rock classic.

What’s Happening

“Dancing With My Elf” has the lovable elves of the North Pole, as always, celebrating the season with the musical stylings of Billy Idol.

This cover of Idol’s “Dancing With Myself” adds a healthy dose of yuletide cheer to the famous tune.

A surprise gift addressed to the north pole ends the jam session, but what could it be?

After saving Christmas from extinction, Scott is now ready to train his son, Calvin, to take over the reins as Santa Claus in season 2 of the Disney+ original series.

This season adds Tracy Morgan ( 30 Rock ), Eric Stonestreet ( Modern Family ), and Gabriel Iglesias ( Mr. Iglesias ) to the cast.

), Eric Stonestreet ( ), and Gabriel Iglesias ( ) to the cast. The Santa Clauses returns for a second season on November 8th.

More The Santa Clauses News