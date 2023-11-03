The Elves of “The Santa Clauses” Sing “Dancing With My Elf” In New Clip

The Santa Clauses on Disney+ is back and sing-songier than ever. Premiering November 8th with two episodes, this new clip from the second season has the elves of the North Pole covering a pop-rock classic.
What’s Happening
- “Dancing With My Elf” has the lovable elves of the North Pole, as always, celebrating the season with the musical stylings of Billy Idol.
- This cover of Idol’s “Dancing With Myself” adds a healthy dose of yuletide cheer to the famous tune.
- A surprise gift addressed to the north pole ends the jam session, but what could it be?
- After saving Christmas from extinction, Scott is now ready to train his son, Calvin, to take over the reins as Santa Claus in season 2 of the Disney+ original series.
- This season adds Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), and Gabriel Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias) to the cast.
- The Santa Clauses returns for a second season on November 8th.
More The Santa Clauses News
