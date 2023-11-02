Nominees For Second Annual Children’s & Familiy Emmy Awards Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have announced the nominations for the 2nd annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with heavy representation from the Walt Disney Company, in some cases sweeping entire categories.
What’s Happening:
- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominations for the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.
- In the second year of the standalone competition, it remains the biggest Emmy competition NATAS oversees.
- “We are very proud of the growth experienced in year two of the Children's and Family Emmys, especially in the development and cultivation of the new categories dedicated to puppetry,” said Rachel Schwartz, Director of Daytime and Children's & Family Emmy Awards.
- “Programming created for children's and family viewing has a long history of leading the way in innovation and storytelling,” according to Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. “In this year specifically, a year so impacted by artists fighting for fair recognition of their true value, it is more important than ever to honor the excellence of their talents and achievements," he said. Nominees in one category judged in person — Interactive Media — will be announced later this month, as will honorees in two Juried categories: Individual Achievement in Animation and the newly-created Public Service Initiative.
- Ceremony dates and further details are anticipated to be announced in the near future.
All Nominees with Disney Nominees in Bold:
- PRESCHOOL SERIES
- Blue's Clues & You! – Nickelodeon
- Helpsters – Apple TV+
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
- Slumberkins – Apple TV+
- Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix
- CHILDREN'S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
- Are You Afraid of the Dark – Nickelodeon
- Best Foot Forward – Apple TV+
- Jane – Apple TV+
- Malory Towers – BYUtv
- The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+
- YOUNG TEEN SERIES
- The Crossover – Disney+
- Ghostwriter – Apple TV+
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- XO, Kitty Netflix
- FICTION SPECIAL
- Chang Can Dunk – Disney+
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock “Night of the Lights” – Apple TV+
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
- Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance – Netflix
- Prom Pact – Disney Channel
- NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed – HBO | Max
- All-Round Champion – BYUtv
- Mamas – Roku
- NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition – NBC
- Nick News – Nickelodeon
- PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
- The Adventures of Paddington – NICK Jr.
- Spirit Rangers – Netflix
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
- StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix
- The Tiny Chef Show – Nickelodeon
- CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES
- Baymax! – Disney+
- Big City Greens – Disney Channel
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
- ONI: Thunder God's Tale – Netflix
- Zootopia+ – Disney+
- ANIMATED SPECIAL
- Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO Max
Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
Moon Girl Landing
- Reindeer in Here – CBS
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Netflix
The Movie
- Snoopy Presents: Lucy's School – Apple TV+
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Disney+
- The Big Gathering – PBS Kids
- I Am Groot – Disney+
- Sesame Street: Wes' First Barbershop Haircut – YouTube
- Sesame Street's #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series – YouTube
- Storyline Online YouTube
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Netflix
- “Season 5 Campaign” Nickelodeon Brand Campaign Nickelodeon
- SHORT FORM PROGRAM
- PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
“Quarter,” “Car,” “We Make Fun”
- PBS Kids – PBS Kids
“Brand IDs” LEAD
- PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa – Disney+
- Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers BYUtv 9
Malory Towers
- Veda Cienfuegos as Emily Apple TV+
Circuit Breakers
- Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict – Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society
- Gina Rodriguez as Momma Netflix
Lost Ollie
- SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh – Netflix
Sweet Tooth
- Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd – Netflix
Sweet Tooth
- Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa – Disney+
The Santa Clauses
- Neil Sandilands as General Abbot – Netflix
Sweet Tooth
- Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce – Disney+
National Treasure: Edge of History
- YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter – Disney Channel
Raven's Home
- Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire – Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society
- Matilda Lawler as Betty – Disney+
The Santa Clauses
- Rupali Redd as Grace – Disney+
The Santa Clauses
- PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE
- Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby & Tango – HBO Max
Sesame Street
- Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, Penguin Referee & Gregory – PBS Kids
Donkey Hodie
- Ryan Dillon as Elmo – HBO Max
Sesame Street
- Haley Jenkins as Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids
Donkey Hodie
- Eric Jacobson as Bert, Oscar & Grover – HBO Max
Sesame Street
- Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal – Disney+
The Muppets Mayhem
- VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
- Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian – Cartoon Network
Bugs Bunny Builders
- Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Eleanor Smartypants, Story StoryBerg, Ranger Dot, Oog the CaveBot & Fun Fact Hairdresser – Netflix
StoryBots: Answer Time
- James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer – Disney Junior
- Cree Summer as Lizard & DeeDee – Netflix
Spirit Rangers
- Fred Tatasciore as Bang, BlimBlam the Barbarian Chef Pierre – Netflix
StoryBots: Answer Time
- VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Bob Bergen as Porky Pig – HBO Max
Looney Tunes Cartoons
- Jack Black as Po – Netflix
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
- Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder Disney Channel
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon
SpongeBob SquarePants
- Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff & Yakko – Hulu
- YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar – Netflix
Spirit Rangers
- Juliet Donenfeld as Piper – Apple TV+
Interrupting Chicken
- Maria Nash as Pinecone – Apple TV+
Pinecone & Pony
- Melissa Povenmire as Gretel – Disney Channel
- Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar – Netflix
Spirit Rangers
- Momona Tamada as Onari Netflix
ONI: Thunder God's Tale
- HOST
- Valerie Bertinelli & Duff Goldman – Food Network
Kids Baking Championship
- Tabitha Brown – YouTube Originals
Tab Time
- Emmanuel Carter – Noggin
Noggin Knows
- Taylor Cassidy, Benjamin de Almedia, Kahlil Greene, Tejas Hullur, Jane McManus & Jillian Smith – Nickelodeon
Nick News
- Juanpa Zurita – YouTube
Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular!
- WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN'S LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Helpsters – Apple TV+
- Jane – Apple TV+
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- Raven's Home – Disney Channel
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
- WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Chang Can Dunk – Disney+
- The Crossover – Disney+
- Growing Up – Disney+
- Life by Ella – Apple TV+
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- The Adventures of Paddington – NICK Jr.
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids
- Interrupting Chicken – Apple TV+
- Molly of Denali – PBS Kids
- StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix
- The Tiny Chef Show – Nickelodeon
- WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Baymax! – Disney+
- Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network
- Karma's World – Netflix
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter – Netflix
- DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
- Circuit Breakers – Apple TV+
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday – Disney+
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
- Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – Apple TV+
- Kids' Choice Awards 2023 – Nickelodeon
- Raven's Home – Disney Channel
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
- DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
- The Adventures of Paddington – NICK Jr.
- Mickey Saves Christmas – Disney Channel
- Spirit Rangers – Netflix
- The Tiny Chef Show – Nickelodeon
- DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Baymax! – Disney+
- The Cuphead Show! – Netflix
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix
- ONI: Thunder God's Tale – Netflix
- Zootopia+ – Disney+
- VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – Disney Channel
- Kiff – Disney Channel
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
- Spirit Rangers – Netflix
- MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
- Ivy and Bean The Ghost Who Had to Go – Netflix
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Animaniacs – Hulu
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix
- Looney Tunes Cartoons – MAX
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
- Tom and Jerry: Cowboy Up! – Cartoon Network | HBO Max
- ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
- "The City of Brotherly Love” – Jam Van – YouTube Kids
- "Community is Everything" – Sesame Street HBO Max
- "The Hat Makes The Hatter" – Alice's Wonderland Bakery – Disney Junior
- “One Big Family” – Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior
- "One Sacred Thing” – Jam Van – YouTube Kids
- ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- "Coming Out of the Dark" – Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon
- "Finally Free" – High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+
- "Roll the Dice" – The Cuphead Show! – Netflix
- "These Kids” – Snow Day – Nickelodeon
- “You Never Know” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+
- MAIN TITLE
- Kiff – Disney Channel
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Disney+
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
- Superkitties – Disney Junior
- CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Jane – Apple TV+
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- The Santa Clauses – Disney+
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix
- CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Family Reunion – Netflix
- Raven's Home – Disney Channel
- The Villains of Valley View – Disney Channel
- EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Disney+
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix
- EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Erin & Aaron – Nickelodeon
- Family Reunion – Netflix
- Nick News – Nickelodeon
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
- That Girl Lay Lay – Nickelodeon
- Young Dylan – Nickelodeon
- EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
- Frog and Toad – Apple TV+
- Get Rolling With Otis – Apple TV+
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
- StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix
- EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Baymax! – Disney+
- Cars on the Road – Disney+
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter – Netflix
- Reindeer in Here – CBS
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Disney+
- Zootopia+ – Disney+
- SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Are You Afraid of the Dark – Nickelodeon
- Freeridge – Netflix
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon
- Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3 – Disney+
- SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Let's Go Luna! – PBS Kids
- Ridley Jones Netflix Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon
- Sesame Street: The Nutcracker, Starring Elmo and Tango – HBO Max
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
- LIGHTING, CAMERA AND TECHNICAL ARTS
- Jane – Apple TV+
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- Malory Towers – BYUtv
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix
- VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Circuit Breakers – Apple TV+
- Jane – Apple TV+
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- Shape Island – Apple TV+
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- All-Round Champion – BYUtv
- Best Foot Forward – Apple TV+
- High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+
- A Kind of Spark – BYUtv
- Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon
- The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Disney Channel
- CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Big City Greens – Disney Channel
- Eureka! – Disney Junior
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney+
- Spirit Rangers – Netflix
- ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
- Lost Ollie – Netflix
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- The Santa Clauses – Disney+
- Sweet Tooth Netflix
- COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
- Helpsters – Apple TV+
- High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+
- Malory Towers – BYUtv
- Raven's Home – Disney Channel
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
- Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon
- Odd Squad – PBS Kids
- The Santa Clauses – Disney+
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- PUPPET DESIGN AND STYLING
- Donkey Hodie PBS Kids
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights – Apple TV+
- Helpsters – Apple TV+
- The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
- STUNT COORDINATION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Danger Force – Nickelodeon
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday – Disney+
- The Really Loud House – Nickelodeon
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Disney Channel
- The Villains of Valley View – Disney Channel
- CHOREOGRAPHY
- Blue's Big City Adventure – Nickelodeon
- Bunk'd – Disney Channel
- Snow Day – Nickelodeon
- High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+
- Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon