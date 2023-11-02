Nominees For Second Annual Children’s & Familiy Emmy Awards Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have announced the nominations for the 2nd annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with heavy representation from the Walt Disney Company, in some cases sweeping entire categories.

What’s Happening:

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominations for the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

In the second year of the standalone competition, it remains the biggest Emmy competition NATAS oversees.

“We are very proud of the growth experienced in year two of the Children's and Family Emmys, especially in the development and cultivation of the new categories dedicated to puppetry,” said Rachel Schwartz, Director of Daytime and Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

“Programming created for children's and family viewing has a long history of leading the way in innovation and storytelling,” according to Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime and Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. “In this year specifically, a year so impacted by artists fighting for fair recognition of their true value, it is more important than ever to honor the excellence of their talents and achievements," he said. Nominees in one category judged in person — Interactive Media — will be announced later this month, as will honorees in two Juried categories: Individual Achievement in Animation and the newly-created Public Service Initiative.

Ceremony dates and further details are anticipated to be announced in the near future.

All Nominees with Disney Nominees in Bold:

Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Moon Girl Landing

Reindeer in Here – CBS

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Netflix

The Movie

Snoopy Presents: Lucy's School – Apple TV+

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Disney+

The Big Gathering – PBS Kids

I Am Groot – Disney+

Sesame Street: Wes' First Barbershop Haircut – YouTube

Sesame Street's #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series – YouTube

Storyline Online YouTube

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Netflix

“Season 5 Campaign” Nickelodeon Brand Campaign Nickelodeon

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“Quarter,” “Car,” “We Make Fun”

PBS Kids – PBS Kids

“Brand IDs” LEAD

PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa – Disney+



The Santa Clauses

Ella Bright as Darrell Rivers BYUtv 9

Malory Towers

Veda Cienfuegos as Emily Apple TV+

Circuit Breakers

Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict – Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Gina Rodriguez as Momma Netflix

Lost Ollie

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh – Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd – Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa – Disney+

The Santa Clauses

Neil Sandilands as General Abbot – Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce – Disney+

National Treasure: Edge of History

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter – Disney Channel

Raven's Home

Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire – Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Matilda Lawler as Betty – Disney+

The Santa Clauses

Rupali Redd as Grace – Disney+

The Santa Clauses

PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby & Tango – HBO Max

Sesame Street

Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, Penguin Referee & Gregory – PBS Kids

Donkey Hodie

Ryan Dillon as Elmo – HBO Max

Sesame Street

Haley Jenkins as Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids

Donkey Hodie

Eric Jacobson as Bert, Oscar & Grover – HBO Max

Sesame Street

Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal – Disney+

The Muppets Mayhem

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian – Cartoon Network

Bugs Bunny Builders

Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Eleanor Smartypants, Story StoryBerg, Ranger Dot, Oog the CaveBot & Fun Fact Hairdresser – Netflix

StoryBots: Answer Time

James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer – Disney Junior

Superkitties

Cree Summer as Lizard & DeeDee – Netflix

Spirit Rangers

Fred Tatasciore as Bang, BlimBlam the Barbarian Chef Pierre – Netflix

StoryBots: Answer Time

VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM Bob Bergen as Porky Pig – HBO Max



Looney Tunes Cartoons

Jack Black as Po – Netflix

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder Disney Channel

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff & Yakko – Hulu

Animaniacs

YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar – Netflix



Spirit Rangers

Juliet Donenfeld as Piper – Apple TV+

Interrupting Chicken

Maria Nash as Pinecone – Apple TV+

Pinecone & Pony

Melissa Povenmire as Gretel – Disney Channel

Hamster & Gretel

Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar – Netflix

Spirit Rangers

Momona Tamada as Onari Netflix

ONI: Thunder God's Tale

HOST Valerie Bertinelli & Duff Goldman – Food Network



Kids Baking Championship

Tabitha Brown – YouTube Originals

Tab Time

Emmanuel Carter – Noggin

Noggin Knows

Taylor Cassidy, Benjamin de Almedia, Kahlil Greene, Tejas Hullur, Jane McManus & Jillian Smith – Nickelodeon

Nick News

Juanpa Zurita – YouTube

Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular!

WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN'S LIVE ACTION PROGRAM Helpsters – Apple TV+ Jane – Apple TV+ Lost Ollie – Netflix Raven's Home – Disney Channel Sesame Street – HBO Max

WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM Chang Can Dunk – Disney+ The Crossover – Disney+ Growing Up – Disney+ Life by Ella – Apple TV+ The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM The Adventures of Paddington – NICK Jr. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids Interrupting Chicken – Apple TV+ Molly of Denali – PBS Kids StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix The Tiny Chef Show – Nickelodeon

WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM Baymax! – Disney+ Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network Karma's World – Netflix Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel My Dad the Bounty Hunter – Netflix

DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM Circuit Breakers – Apple TV+ The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday – Disney+ Lost Ollie – Netflix The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+ The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – Apple TV+ Kids' Choice Awards 2023 – Nickelodeon Raven's Home – Disney Channel Sesame Street – HBO Max

DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix The Adventures of Paddington – NICK Jr. Mickey Saves Christmas – Disney Channel Spirit Rangers – Netflix The Tiny Chef Show – Nickelodeon

DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM Baymax! – Disney+ The Cuphead Show! – Netflix Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix ONI: Thunder God's Tale – Netflix Zootopia+ – Disney+

VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix The Ghost and Molly McGee – Disney Channel Kiff – Disney Channel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel Spirit Rangers – Netflix

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+ Ivy and Bean The Ghost Who Had to Go – Netflix Lost Ollie – Netflix Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM Animaniacs – Hulu Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix Looney Tunes Cartoons – MAX Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+ Tom and Jerry: Cowboy Up! – Cartoon Network | HBO Max

ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM "The City of Brotherly Love” – Jam Van – YouTube Kids "Community is Everything" – Sesame Street HBO Max "The Hat Makes The Hatter" – Alice's Wonderland Bakery – Disney Junior “One Big Family” – Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior "One Sacred Thing” – Jam Van – YouTube Kids

ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM "Coming Out of the Dark" – Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon "Finally Free" – High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+ "Roll the Dice" – The Cuphead Show! – Netflix "These Kids” – Snow Day – Nickelodeon “You Never Know” – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+

MAIN TITLE Kiff – Disney Channel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+ National Treasure: Edge of History – Disney+ Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+ Superkitties – Disney Junior

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM Jane – Apple TV+ Lost Ollie – Netflix The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+ The Santa Clauses – Disney+ Sweet Tooth – Netflix Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM Family Reunion – Netflix Raven's Home – Disney Channel The Villains of Valley View – Disney Channel

EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM Lost Ollie – Netflix The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+ National Treasure: Edge of History – Disney+ Sweet Tooth – Netflix Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix

EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM Erin & Aaron – Nickelodeon Family Reunion – Netflix Nick News – Nickelodeon Sesame Street – HBO Max That Girl Lay Lay – Nickelodeon Young Dylan – Nickelodeon

EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix Frog and Toad – Apple TV+ Get Rolling With Otis – Apple TV+ Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+ StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix

EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM Baymax! – Disney+ Cars on the Road – Disney+ Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel My Dad the Bounty Hunter – Netflix Reindeer in Here – CBS The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – Disney+ Zootopia+ – Disney+

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM Are You Afraid of the Dark – Nickelodeon Freeridge – Netflix Lost Ollie – Netflix Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3 – Disney+

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM Let's Go Luna! – PBS Kids Ridley Jones Netflix Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon Sesame Street: The Nutcracker, Starring Elmo and Tango – HBO Max Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+

LIGHTING, CAMERA AND TECHNICAL ARTS Jane – Apple TV+ Lost Ollie – Netflix Malory Towers – BYUtv Sweet Tooth – Netflix Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – Netflix

VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM Circuit Breakers – Apple TV+ Jane – Apple TV+ Lost Ollie – Netflix Shape Island – Apple TV+ Sweet Tooth – Netflix

CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM All-Round Champion – BYUtv Best Foot Forward – Apple TV+ High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+ A Kind of Spark – BYUtv Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+ Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Disney Channel

CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM Big City Greens – Disney Channel Eureka! – Disney Junior Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney+ Spirit Rangers – Netflix

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+ Lost Ollie – Netflix The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+ The Santa Clauses – Disney+ Sweet Tooth Netflix

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+ Helpsters – Apple TV+ High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+ Malory Towers – BYUtv Raven's Home – Disney Channel Sweet Tooth – Netflix

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+ Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon Odd Squad – PBS Kids The Santa Clauses – Disney+ Sweet Tooth – Netflix

PUPPET DESIGN AND STYLING Donkey Hodie PBS Kids Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights – Apple TV+ Helpsters – Apple TV+ The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+ Sesame Street – HBO Max

STUNT COORDINATION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM Danger Force – Nickelodeon The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday – Disney+ The Really Loud House – Nickelodeon Sweet Tooth – Netflix Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Disney Channel The Villains of Valley View – Disney Channel

CHOREOGRAPHY Blue's Big City Adventure – Nickelodeon Bunk'd – Disney Channel Snow Day – Nickelodeon High School Musical: The Musical:The Series – Disney+ Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon

