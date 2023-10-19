“Deadpool 3” Reportedly Delayed, “Captain America: Brave New World” Could Takes its Place

Today in unsurprising news, Marvel’s Deadpool 3 has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Deadline.
- Deadpool 3 was previously planned to be released on November 8th, 2024, but was later moved up to May 3rd, 2024.
- Now, it appears the film will not make that May date as production continues to be stalled due to the strike.
- Deadline reports that even if the strike were to end in the next few weeks, a 2024 restart on production of the currently half-finished Deadpool 3 would still not be enough time for the film to hit its May opening date.
- Deadline also reports that there is a “long shot” that Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World could be moved up to take Deadpool’s May 3 date.
- Brave New World was originally slated for May 3 before Deadpool 3 took that date, pushing it back to July 26.
- Brave New World has reportedly finished production, making it a candidate to move up in the schedule.
- Of course, Disney and Marvel will not likely give up that highly coveted, start-of-summer date.
- Disney has not yet confirmed the delay of Deadpool 3.
More on Deadpool 3:
- Production on Deadpool 3 paused when the strike began back in July.
- That news came just a few days after Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, shared a first look at Deadpool with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- It has also been revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years for Deadpool 3.
- Other new and returning cast members include:
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
- Morena Baccarin (“Vanessa”)
- Stefan Kapicic (“Colossus”)
- Rob Delaney (“Peter”)
- Brianna Hildebrand (“Negasonic Teenage Warhead”)
- Shioli Kutsuna (“Yukio”)
- Karan Soni (“Dopinder”)
- Leslie Uggams (“Blind Al”)
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.