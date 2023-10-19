“Deadpool 3” Reportedly Delayed, “Captain America: Brave New World” Could Takes its Place

Today in unsurprising news, Marvel’s Deadpool 3 has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Deadline.

Deadpool 3 was previously planned to be released on November 8th, 2024, but was later moved up to May 3, 2024.

Now, it appears the film will not make that May date as production continues to be stalled due to the strike.

Deadline reports that even if the strike were to end in the next few weeks, a 2024 restart on production of the currently half-finished Deadpool 3 would still not be enough time for the film to hit its May opening date.

Deadline also reports that there is a "long shot" that Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World could be moved up to take Deadpool's May 3 date.

Brave New World was originally slated for May 3 before Deadpool 3 took that date, pushing it back to July 26.

Brave New World has reportedly finished production, making it a candidate to move up in the schedule.

Of course, Disney and Marvel will not likely give up that highly coveted, start-of-summer date.

Disney has not yet confirmed the delay of Deadpool 3.

