Hulu Releases the Official Trailer for New Murder Mystery Series “Death and Other Details”

Hulu has debuted the trailer for the upcoming murder mystery series Death and Other Details, which is set to premiere on January 16th with two episodes.

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

The series stars Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond.

is produced by The 10-episode murder mystery series premieres January 16th, 2024 with two episodes, then one episode weekly, with a two-episode finale on March 5th, 2024.

