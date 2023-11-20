“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” to Continue for Next Five Years on ABC

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest is set to continue for five more years, as ABC and Dick Clark Productions have extended their agreement, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music and features a night of performances as a way to wrap up the holiday season.

Thanks to this extended agreement, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will continue to air on ABC through January 1st, 2029.

will continue to air on ABC through January 1st, 2029. It has ranked as the No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special for more than 30 years. This year’s installment attracted 17.9 million total viewers and hit a 5.34 adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 airs live Sunday, December 31st, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

airs live Sunday, December 31st, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced soon.

More ABC News: