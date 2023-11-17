ABC Announces Mid-Season Schedule and Premiere Dates

With the SAG/AFTRA and WGA strikes over, ABC has announced their busy mid-season line-up.

After delays due to the strikes, ABC's midseason announcement

Since the season is starting late, more series will have episode counts lower than a normal season, all under 13 episodes at most.

Mondays will premiere a new 20/20 limited series highlighting true crime, following The Bachelor .

limited series highlighting true crime, following . Abbott Elementary will debut with an hour long episode on February 7th. The 930pm slot on Wednesdays will be announced at a later date.

will debut with an hour long episode on February 7th. The 930pm slot on Wednesdays will be announced at a later date. Will Trent returns with a new time of 8pm on Tuesdays, followed by The Rookie at a new time of 9pm and The Good Doctor moving to Tuesdays at 10pm.

returns with a new time of 8pm on Tuesdays, followed by at a new time of 9pm and moving to Tuesdays at 10pm. Thursdays are also shifting, with Fox’s 9-1-1 making the move over to ABC and kicking off the night at 8pm, followed by Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 at its new time.

making the move over to ABC and kicking off the night at 8pm, followed by and at its new time. All of ABC’s midseason premiere dates are below: Monday, January 22nd The Bachelor – 8pm 20/20 Limited Series – 10pm Wednesday, February 7th The Conners – 8pm Not Dead Yet – 830pm Abbott Elementary – 9pm Judge Steve Harvey – 10pm Sunday, February 18th American Idol – 8pm What Would You Do? – 10pm Tuesday, February 20th Will Trent – 8pm The Rookie – 9pm The Good Doctor – 10pm Thursday, March 14th 9-1-1 – 8pm Grey’s Anatomy – 9pm Station 19 – 10pm



