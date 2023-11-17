ABC Announces Mid-Season Schedule and Premiere Dates

With the SAG/AFTRA and WGA strikes over, ABC has announced their busy mid-season line-up.
- After delays due to the strikes, ABC’s midseason announcement includes anticipated returns and big moves across the schedule.
- Since the season is starting late, more series will have episode counts lower than a normal season, all under 13 episodes at most.
- Mondays will premiere a new 20/20 limited series highlighting true crime, following The Bachelor.
- Abbott Elementary will debut with an hour long episode on February 7th. The 930pm slot on Wednesdays will be announced at a later date.
- Will Trent returns with a new time of 8pm on Tuesdays, followed by The Rookie at a new time of 9pm and The Good Doctor moving to Tuesdays at 10pm.
- Thursdays are also shifting, with Fox’s 9-1-1 making the move over to ABC and kicking off the night at 8pm, followed by Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 at its new time.
- All of ABC’s midseason premiere dates are below:
- Monday, January 22nd
- The Bachelor – 8pm
- 20/20 Limited Series – 10pm
- Wednesday, February 7th
- The Conners – 8pm
- Not Dead Yet – 830pm
- Abbott Elementary – 9pm
- Judge Steve Harvey – 10pm
- Sunday, February 18th
- American Idol – 8pm
- What Would You Do? – 10pm
- Tuesday, February 20th
- Will Trent – 8pm
- The Rookie – 9pm
- The Good Doctor – 10pm
- Thursday, March 14th
- 9-1-1 – 8pm
- Grey’s Anatomy – 9pm
- Station 19 – 10pm
