ABC Announces Mid-Season Schedule and Premiere Dates

With the SAG/AFTRA and WGA strikes over, ABC has announced their busy mid-season line-up.

What’s Happening:

  • After delays due to the strikes, ABC’s midseason announcement includes anticipated returns and big moves across the schedule.
  • Since the season is starting late, more series will have episode counts lower than a normal season, all under 13 episodes at most.
  • Mondays will premiere a new 20/20 limited series highlighting true crime, following The Bachelor.
  • Abbott Elementary will debut with an hour long episode on February 7th. The 930pm slot on Wednesdays will be announced at a later date.
  • Will Trent returns with a new time of 8pm on Tuesdays, followed by The Rookie at a new time of 9pm and The Good Doctor moving to Tuesdays at 10pm.
  • Thursdays are also shifting, with Fox’s 9-1-1 making the move over to ABC and kicking off the night at 8pm, followed by Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 at its new time.
  • All of ABC’s midseason premiere dates are below:
    • Monday, January 22nd
      • The Bachelor – 8pm
      • 20/20 Limited Series – 10pm
    • Wednesday, February 7th
    • Sunday, February 18th
    • Tuesday, February 20th
      • Will Trent – 8pm
      • The Rookie – 9pm
      • The Good Doctor – 10pm
    • Thursday, March 14th
      • 9-1-1 – 8pm
      • Grey’s Anatomy – 9pm
      • Station 19 – 10pm

