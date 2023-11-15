Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 96th Annual Academy Awards

ABC’s late-night icon is returning to host the 2024 Oscars ceremony.

  • Variety reports that Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 96th Oscar Ceremony.
  • This will be Kimmel’s fourth, non-consecutive hosting gig for the Academy Awards. (We try to ignore the no-host years…)
  • The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10th.

