“Die Hard” Coming to The El Capitan Theatre for One Night Only

Everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, Die Hard, will be screened for one night only at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- As the debate rages over whether Die Hard is truly a Christmas film, The El Capitan Theatre will be showing it for one night only just in time for the holidays.
- The screening will take place on Friday, December 15th at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $20 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
- Included with the price of your ticket are one popcorn and one beverage.
- Die Hard will also be playing in select theaters across the country beginning this Friday, December 8th.
About Die Hard:
- New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages — but him.
