Disney Channel Shares Top Ten “Chibi Tiny Tales” Of 2023

With everyone counting down the best of 2023 with only a few hours left in the year, Disney Channel is no different, sharing a compilation video of the top Chibi Tiny Tales of the year.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has uploaded a new video showcasing the best of 2023 in their popular short-form interstitial series, Chibi Tiny Tales.

The video, showcasing the top ten titles from Chibi Tiny Tales, spans from retellings of familiar stories in the Chibi format, as well as popular Disney Channel animated series like Amphibia , Big City Greens , The Owl House , and Kiff in new adventures in the cutesy animation style.

spans from retellings of familiar stories in the Chibi format, as well as popular Disney Channel animated series like and in new adventures in the cutesy animation style. The compilation video also includes the popular anniversary Chibi Tiny Tales short, “Happy Birthday, Disney Channel” which features many familiar friends from the 40 years of the network.

short, “Happy Birthday, Disney Channel” which features many familiar friends from the 40 years of the network. The compilation includes: Lilo & Stitch : As Told By Chibi Happy Birthday, Disney Channel The Owl House/Amphibia Crossover: The Amphibia House Hercules : As Told By Chibi Sleeping Beauty: As Told By Chibi Beauty and the Beast: As Told By Chibi Mickey & Friends: Beauty and the Shark The Ghost and Molly McGee : Scratch, the 300th Wheel Big City Greens : Gramma Vs Grandson Prank War Kiff: Toilet Flood Pool Party



Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown , a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded , a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. While many of the Chibi Tiny Tales installments in the video above have already been seen, it's nice to have them all in one spot.

installments in the video above have already been seen, it's nice to have them all in one spot. Chibi Tiny Tales can be seen on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel YouTube account.