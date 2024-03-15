First-Ever Lorecast to Offer a Peek Into the Future of “Disney Lorcana”

The first-ever Lorecast celebrating the future of the popular new Disney Lorcana trading card game will take place next week on Twitch.

What’s Happening:

We haven’t received too many details just yet, but the first-ever Lorecast is happening next week, offering a peek into what’s coming to Disney Lorcana .

. Lorecast will take place on Wednesday, March 20th at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT at twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana

Starting today, the second expansion of the TCG, Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, has returned to Disney Store

About Disney Lorcana:

is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms. In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

