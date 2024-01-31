Disney+ Shares the Official Trailer for New Documentary “Madu”

Disney+ has shared the official trailer for a new documentary titled Madu, coming March 29th to the streamer.

What’s Happening:

Madu follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach. His courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as he searches for belonging and acceptance, a family far away, and unexpected challenges that could impact his future.

Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told on multiple continents, Madu introduces the world to a boy chasing a dream of inspiration that will resonate with us all.

The documentary feature is directed by Academy Award nominee Matt Ogens (Audible) and Kachi Benson.

Madu is set to premiere on the opening night of the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 7th, and will then head to Disney+ on March 29th.

