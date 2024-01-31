Ewan McGreggor Says There’s Currently No Talk of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Season 2

In an interview with Variety, Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGreggor gave an update regarding the possibility of a second season of the titular Disney+ show.
What’s Happening:
- Ever since the limited Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted on Disney+ last year, fans and stars alike have been wondering whether a second season would be happening.
- Ewan McGreggor, who has played the titular character since 1999’s The Phantom Menace, has seemingly been open to the idea. However, recent turmoil and budget decisions at Disney may have thrown a spanner in the works.
- Talking to Variety, McGreggor said that he loved making the series and “would love to do the second season, but there’s no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney.”
- In the interview, McGreggor talks quite candidly about his time playing the character, including some of the backlash surrounding the prequel films at their initial release.
- While another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi may be quite far off, there’s still a lot of Star Wars projects to look forward to this year – including the final season of The Bad Batch, and two new live action series, The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew.
- There won’t be any new Star Wars movies on the big screen this year, but with the recent announcement of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, it seems like that may change in 2025 and/or beyond.
- Our own Mike Celestino recently compiled a list of all the Star Wars projects coming in 2024, across multiple mediums.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now