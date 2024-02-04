Disney+ Removes Movies and Series in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Disney+ has seen another round of content removal. Dozens of shows and movies have been removed from the streaming service in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to Deadline.
- More than 120 titles have been removed from Disney+ in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
- The list of series and movies taken down primarily consists of Disney Channel Original Movies and older live-action Disney films, but some Nat Geo and ESPN content has also been removed.
- Deadline reports that the removals were “a result of a library title review.”
- This news comes less than a year after Disney+ and Hulu both removed a slate of content from their libraries in the US.
- The complete list of shows and movies removed from Disney+ in Europe, the Middle East and Africa is as follows:
- A Tale of Two Critters
- America’s Heart and Soul
- Angry Sky (ESPN)
- Babes in Toyland (1961)
- Because of Winn-Dixie (20th)
- Believeland (ESPN)
- Betty White Goes Wild (Nat Geo)
- Big Shot (ESPN)
- Bios: Andrés Calamaro (Nat Geo)
- Brian and the Boz (ESPN)
- Bride of Boogedy
- Brink (Disney Channel)
- Broke (ESPN)
- Byron Bowers (FX)
- Candleshoe (1977)
- Catholics vs Convicts (ESPN)
- Cheetah
- Country Bears
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
- Deion’s Double Play (ESPN)
- Den Brother (Disney Channel)
- Disney’s The Kid
- Disney100 | Special Look
- Doug’s First Movie
- Elway to Marino (ESPN)
- Emil and the Detectives
- Far Away From Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)
- Fernando Nation (ESPN)
- First Kid
- Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story of a Dog (1961)
- Gus (1976)
- Hacksaw
- Hatching Pete (Disney Channel)
- Heavyweights
- Hello Dolly! (Rodgers and Hammestein’s)
- Horse Sense (Disney Channel)
- Hysterical (FX)
- In Search of Derrick Thomas (ESPN)
- In the Greek (ESPN)
- Jaguar Beach Battle (Nat Geo)
- Just Morgan Had A Horse
- Kate Berlanti: Cinnamon in the Wind (FX)
- Kings Ransom (ESPN)
- Lolo (ESPN)
- Lorenzo (Short)
- Max Keeble’s Big Move
- Miracle at Midnight
- Motocrossed (Disney Channel)
- Mr. Magoo
- North Korea: Fire and Fury (Nat Geo)
- Now You See It (Disney Channel)
- Pixel Perfect (Disney Channel)
- Qualified (ESPN)
- Read It and Weep (Disney Channel)
- Recess: All Growed Down
- Return from Witch Mountain (1978)
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Right on Track (Disney Channel)
- Roving Mars
- Run Ricky Run (ESPN)
- Sacred Planet
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Nat Geo)
- Shipwrecked
- Shook (Disney Channel)
- Shortsgiving with Big City Greens (2020) (Disney Channel)
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL? (ESPN)
- Smart House (Disney Channel)
- Snowball Express (1971)
- Stepsister from Planet Weird (Disney Channel)
- Stuck in the Suburbs (Disney Channel)
- Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventures of Pecos Bill
- Teacher’s Pet
- That Darn Cat (1965)
- The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far from Home (20th)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
- The Bears and I (1974)
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die (ESPN)
- The Best That Never Was (ESPN)
- The Birth of Big Air (ESPN)
- The Biscuit Eater (1971)
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers (1975)
- The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
- The Cat from Outer Space
- The Choe Show (FX)
- The Christmas Star
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- The Gospel According to Mac (ESPN)
- The Incredible Journey (1963)
- The Island at the Top of the World (1974)
- The Legend of Jimmy the Greek (ESPN)
- The Million Dollar Duck
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- The Reluctant Dragon
- The Sandlot (20th)
- The Sandlot: Heading Home (20th)
- The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
- The Shaggy Dog (1959)
- The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
- The Two Bills (ESPN)
- The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Vanishing Prairie (1956)
- Third Man on the Mountain (1959)
- Those Calloways (1965)
- Trail of the Panda
- Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
- Trojan War (ESPN)
- True Life Adventures: Perri
- True Life Adventures: Secrets of Life
- Unidentified Flying Oddball
- Up, Up, and Away (Disney Channel)
- Yellowstone Cubs (1963)
- You Lucky Dog (Disney Channel)
- You Wish (Disney Channel)
- Youngstown Boys (ESPN)
- Zenon Girl of the 21st Century (Disney Channel)
- Zenon (Disney Channel)