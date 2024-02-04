Disney+ Removes Movies and Series in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Disney+ has seen another round of content removal. Dozens of shows and movies have been removed from the streaming service in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to Deadline.

The list of series and movies taken down primarily consists of Disney Channel ESPN

Deadline reports that the removals were “a result of a library title review.”

This news comes less than a year after Disney+ and Hulu removed a slate of content from their libraries

The complete list of shows and movies removed from Disney+ in Europe, the Middle East and Africa is as follows: A Tale of Two Critters America’s Heart and Soul Angry Sky (ESPN) Babes in Toyland (1961) Because of Winn-Dixie (20th) Believeland (ESPN) Betty White Goes Wild (Nat Geo) Big Shot Bios: Andrés Calamaro (Nat Geo) Brian and the Boz (ESPN) Bride of Boogedy Brink (Disney Channel) Broke (ESPN) Byron Bowers ( FX Candleshoe (1977) Catholics vs Convicts (ESPN) Cheetah Country Bears Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959) Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956) Deion’s Double Play (ESPN) Den Brother (Disney Channel) Disney’s The Kid Disney100 | Special Look Doug’s First Movie Elway to Marino (ESPN) Emil and the Detectives Far Away From Raven’s Home Fernando Nation (ESPN) First Kid Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story of a Dog (1961) Gus (1976) Hacksaw Hatching Pete (Disney Channel) Heavyweights Hello Dolly! (Rodgers and Hammestein’s) Horse Sense (Disney Channel) Hysterical (FX) In Search of Derrick Thomas (ESPN) In the Greek (ESPN) Jaguar Beach Battle (Nat Geo) Just Morgan Had A Horse Kate Berlanti: Cinnamon in the Wind (FX) Kings Ransom (ESPN) Lolo (ESPN) Lorenzo (Short) Max Keeble’s Big Move Miracle at Midnight Motocrossed (Disney Channel) Mr. Magoo North Korea: Fire and Fury (Nat Geo) Now You See It (Disney Channel) Pixel Perfect (Disney Channel) Qualified (ESPN) Read It and Weep (Disney Channel) Recess: All Growed Down Return from Witch Mountain (1978) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish Right on Track (Disney Channel) Roving Mars Run Ricky Run (ESPN) Sacred Planet Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962) Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Nat Geo) Shipwrecked Shook (Disney Channel) Shortsgiving with Big City Greens Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL? (ESPN) Smart House (Disney Channel) Snowball Express (1971) Stepsister from Planet Weird (Disney Channel) Stuck in the Suburbs (Disney Channel) Sultan and the Rock Star (1980) Swiss Family Robinson Swiss Family Robinson (1960) Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventures of Pecos Bill Teacher’s Pet That Darn Cat (1965) The Absent-Minded Professor (1961) The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far from Home (20th) The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975) The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979) The Bears and I (1974) The Band That Wouldn’t Die (ESPN) The Best That Never Was (ESPN) The Birth of Big Air (ESPN) The Biscuit Eater (1971) The Boy Who Talked to Badgers (1975) The Castaway Cowboy (1974) The Cat from Outer Space The Choe Show (FX) The Christmas Star The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969) The Ghosts of Buxley Hall The Gospel According to Mac (ESPN) The Incredible Journey (1963) The Island at the Top of the World (1974) The Legend of Jimmy the Greek (ESPN) The Million Dollar Duck The Prince and the Pauper (1962) The Reluctant Dragon The Sandlot (20th) The Sandlot: Heading Home (20th) The Shaggy D.A. (1976) The Shaggy Dog (1959) The Strongest Man in the World (1975) The Two Bills (ESPN) The Ugly Dachshund (1966) The Ultimate Christmas Present The Vanishing Prairie (1956) Third Man on the Mountain (1959) Those Calloways (1965) Trail of the Panda Treasure of Matecumbe (1976) Trojan War (ESPN) True Life Adventures: Perri True Life Adventures: Secrets of Life Unidentified Flying Oddball Up, Up, and Away (Disney Channel) Yellowstone Cubs (1963) You Lucky Dog (Disney Channel) You Wish (Disney Channel) Youngstown Boys (ESPN) Zenon Girl of the 21st Century (Disney Channel) Zenon (Disney Channel)

