The Doctor Meets Ruby in a New Clip from the “Doctor Who” Christmas Special

The Doctor properly meets his new companion Ruby Sunday in a new clip from the Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.”

What’s Happening:

The short new clip begins with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) hanging from a ladder being pulled by a ship in the sky, while the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) runs across rooftops trying to catch up with her.

The Doctor then jumps across, where the two introduce themselves to each other, although it seems they’ve already met prior to this interaction (perhaps in the club scene shown in the trailers

Watch the clip for yourself below:

Long ago on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, stolen babies, goblins and perhaps the secret of her birth.

As well as meeting Ruby Sunday for the first time – the Doctor meets Davina McCall who plays herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

Fans can also listen to and watch “The Goblin Song”

“The Church on Ruby Road” will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th on Disney+