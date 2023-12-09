Dr. Doofenshmirtz Calls A Whole Other Series In The Latest “Random Rings” On Disney Channel

The latest Random Rings on Disney Channel sees Dr. Doofenshmirtz making a phone call in the hopes of finding a new archnemesis, though it might be someone from a different series.

What’s Happening:

A new video has been released by Disney Channel as part of their popular Random Rings series, this time starring Dr. Doofenshmirtz from the hit series, Phineas & Ferb, alongside the titular stars of the newer series, Hamster & Gretel .

In the call, Doof seems to be looking for a new pint-sized and cute animal nemesis to replace the popular Perry the Platypus, who always puts a stop to Doof's evil schemes.

A fun moment is when Gretel says that the Doof has some “Dad energy” – a cute nod to the fact that Dr. Doofenshmirtz is voiced by Dan Povenmire, creator of Phineas & Ferb and Hamster & Gretel, who is the father of Meli Povenmire, the voice of Gretel.

Hamster & Gretel just wrapped up its first season on Disney Channel, and is slated to return for a second season on the network as part of an overall deal with Dan Povenmire, as revealed at a TCA Panel

Random Rings is an interstitial short series featured on the Disney Channel. It features characters from numerous Disney Channel shows, with an emphasis on the cast of Big City Greens, making random calls to strangers. While the format was meant to be similar to other prank phone call series, unlike those, these calls are all scripted to convey the feeling of catching someone off guard.