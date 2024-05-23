The El Capitan Theatre Announces Memorial Day Military Offer

This memorial day weekend, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA is offering an exclusive deal for military personnel.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre announced on their website a new special offer for all active-duty service members, reserve and veterans.

From May 18-27, those seeing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes can show their military ID at the concessions stand to receive a free large popcorn and collectable cup with a drink.

Discounted tickets are available for military personnel all year at the box office.

Guests visiting the El Capitan Theatre can also take a picture with their Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes photo op.

