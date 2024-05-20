“Deadpool & Wolverine” Coming to The El Capitan Theatre with Special Fan Screening Events

Tickets are now available for screenings of Marvel Studios’ newest feature, Deadpool & Wolverine, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood – including two fan event screenings.
What’s Happening:
- Deadpool & Wolverine will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California from July 25th – August 11th.
- Attendees will be able to see costumes from the movie on display in the lobby.
- Two early screenings will take place on Thursday July 25th at 4:00 p.m. (3D) and 10:30 p.m. (2D). This special ticketed offer is $28 and includes one foam Wolverine claw.
- Fan event screenings will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 25th and Friday, July 26th, each with their own exclusive items. Each fan event ticket is $60.
- Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one Wolverine Funko POP!, popcorn tin with popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.
- Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive one Deadpool Funko POP!, popcorn tin with popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.
- A Special Best Bubs Pack is available for all shows beginning July 26th, excluding the fan event. This includes two tickets, a Deadpool & Wolverine necklace set, 23 oz popcorn tin with popcorn, pillow and bag. Each pack is $85.
- Daily showtimes for Deadpool & Wolverine are:
- 9:45 a.m.
- 12:45 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m.
- 7:15 p.m.
- 10:30 p.m.
- Dolby Vision 3D showtimes are available Saturday-Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and Friday at 7:15 p.m.
- Sensory Inclusive Screenings (shown in 2D) are available August 3rd at 12:45 p.m. and August 6th at 7:15 p.m.
- Open Caption screenings (shown in 2D) are available August 10th at 12:45 p.m. and August 7th at 7:15 p.m.
- Spanish Dubbed screenings (shown in 3D) are available August 4th at 12:45 p.m. and August 8th at 7:15 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
- Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters everywhere on July 26th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com