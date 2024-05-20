“Deadpool & Wolverine” Coming to The El Capitan Theatre with Special Fan Screening Events

Tickets are now available for screenings of Marvel Studios’ newest feature, Deadpool & Wolverine, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood – including two fan event screenings.

What’s Happening:

Deadpool & Wolverine will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California from July 25th – August 11th.

will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California from July 25th – August 11th. Attendees will be able to see costumes from the movie on display in the lobby.

Two early screenings will take place on Thursday July 25th at 4:00 p.m. (3D) and 10:30 p.m. (2D). This special ticketed offer is $28 and includes one foam Wolverine claw.

Fan event screenings will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 25th and Friday, July 26th, each with their own exclusive items. Each fan event ticket is $60.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one Wolverine Funko POP!, popcorn tin with popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive one Deadpool Funko POP!, popcorn tin with popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

A Special Best Bubs Pack is available for all shows beginning July 26th, excluding the fan event. This includes two tickets, a Deadpool & Wolverine necklace set, 23 oz popcorn tin with popcorn, pillow and bag. Each pack is $85.

necklace set, 23 oz popcorn tin with popcorn, pillow and bag. Each pack is $85. Daily showtimes for Deadpool & Wolverine are: 9:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:15 p.m. 10:30 p.m.

are: Dolby Vision 3D showtimes are available Saturday-Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Sensory Inclusive Screenings (shown in 2D) are available August 3rd at 12:45 p.m. and August 6th at 7:15 p.m.

Open Caption screenings (shown in 2D) are available August 10th at 12:45 p.m. and August 7th at 7:15 p.m.

Spanish Dubbed screenings (shown in 3D) are available August 4th at 12:45 p.m. and August 8th at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters everywhere on July 26th.