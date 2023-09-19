Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this September, which includes Season 2 of Loki, the first batch of episodes from the new Goosebumps series, Season 34 of The Simpsons, and Disney’s most recent film adaptation of Haunted Mansion. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – October 27th
The Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and her father Red Guardian about his parenting style, he disappears under mysterious circumstances. As the Avengers investigate, they discover that the villainous Collector is kidnapping every character who has the word “red” in their name. Determined to find her father, it’s up to Black Widow now to lead the Avengers to find the Collector’s evil lair and free the prisoners from his evil clutches.
TV Shows
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)
- October 3rd – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- October 10th – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- October 17th – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- October 24th – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- October 31st – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka
- October 3rd – Episode 8 (Finale)
- Loki (Season 2)
- October 5th – Episode 1 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
- October 12th – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
- October 19th – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
- October 26th – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
- 4EVER
- October 11th – All Episodes Streaming
- Goosebumps
- October 13th – Episodes 1-5
- October 20th – Episode 6
- October 27th – Episode 7
- Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari
- October 25th – All Episodes Streaming
New Library Additions
Sunday, October 1
- Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)
Monday, October 2
- Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
Wednesday, October 4
- Haunted Mansion
- Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)
Friday, October 6
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- Camping Out
- Chips Ahoy
- Fiddling Around
- Inferior Decorator
- Old MacDonald Duck
- When the Cat's Away
- Wyken, Blyken and Nod
Wednesday, October 11
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
- The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
- Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)
Wednesday, October 18
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)
Friday, October 20
- Werewolf by Night in Color
Wednesday, October 25
- Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
- Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)
Friday, October 27
- Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)