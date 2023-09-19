Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this September, which includes Season 2 of Loki, the first batch of episodes from the new Goosebumps series, Season 34 of The Simpsons, and Disney’s most recent film adaptation of Haunted Mansion. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – October 27th

The Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and her father Red Guardian about his parenting style, he disappears under mysterious circumstances. As the Avengers investigate, they discover that the villainous Collector is kidnapping every character who has the word “red” in their name. Determined to find her father, it’s up to Black Widow now to lead the Avengers to find the Collector’s evil lair and free the prisoners from his evil clutches.

TV Shows

Dancing with the Stars October 3rd – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT) October 10th – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT) October 17th – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT) October 24th – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT) October 31st – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Star Wars Ahsoka October 3rd – Episode 8 (Finale)

Loki October 5th – Episode 1 (Available at 6:00pm PT) October 12th – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT) October 19th – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT) October 26th – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

4EVER October 11th – All Episodes Streaming

Goosebumps October 13th – Episodes 1-5 October 20th – Episode 6 October 27th – Episode 7

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari October 25th – All Episodes Streaming



New Library Additions

Sunday, October 1

Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

Monday, October 2

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Wednesday, October 4

Friday, October 6

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat's Away

Wyken, Blyken and Nod

Wednesday, October 11

Alice's Wonderland Bakery

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)

The Simpsons

Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)

Wednesday, October 18

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

Friday, October 20

Wednesday, October 25

Big City Greens

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)

Friday, October 27

Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)