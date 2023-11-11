“GMA” Guest List: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine and More to Appear Week of November 13th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 13th-18th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 13th-18th:
- Monday, November 13
- Ariana DeBose (Wish)
- Stephanie Ramos on veteran education
- Jonathan Karl (Tired of Winning)
- Swizz Beatz with son Nasir Dean (Record producer and rapper)
- Tuesday, November 14
- Rebecca Jarvis on student debt
- Dawn Porter (The Lady Bird Diaries)
- Wednesday, November 16
- Chris Pine (Wish)
- Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
- Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth (Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)
- Terese Schlachter and Col. Gregory Gadson (Finding Waypoints)
- Thursday, November 16
- Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Twin Love)
- Josh Andrés Rivera and Hunter Schafer (Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 17
- Will Buxton (British Formula One presenter and reporter)
- Chef Gordon Ramsay
- Logan Sargeant and Jessica Hawkins (Professional racing drivers)
- Saturday, November 18
- Oprah’s Favorite Things: Deals and Steal with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.