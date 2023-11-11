“GMA” Guest List: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine and More to Appear Week of November 13th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 13th-18th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 13th-18th:

  • Monday, November 13
    • Ariana DeBose (Wish)
    • Stephanie Ramos on veteran education
    • Jonathan Karl (Tired of Winning)
    • Swizz Beatz with son Nasir Dean (Record producer and rapper)
  • Tuesday, November 14
  • Wednesday, November 16
    • Chris Pine (Wish)
    • Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
    • Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth (Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)
    • Terese Schlachter and Col. Gregory Gadson (Finding Waypoints)
  • Thursday, November 16
    • Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Twin Love)
    • Josh Andrés Rivera and Hunter Schafer (Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 17
    • Will Buxton (British Formula One presenter and reporter)
    • Chef Gordon Ramsay
    • Logan Sargeant and Jessica Hawkins (Professional racing drivers)
  • Saturday, November 18
    • Oprah’s Favorite Things: Deals and Steal with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.