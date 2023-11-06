Disney TV Animation Releases Latest “How NOT To Draw” Episode Starring Minnie Mouse

The latest entry in Disney Channel’s popular How NOT To Draw interstitial series showcases How NOT To Draw, or bake, or entertain houseguests, with Minnie Mouse.

Disney Television Animation has debuted the latest entry in their interstitial short series, How NOT To Draw, with this episode taking on the other half of the iconic studio-starting character, with How NOT To Draw Minnie Mouse.

In the short, our animator takes on the task of drawing the fashion icon herself, Minnie Mouse, as she entertains her friends Daisy and Clarabelle while baking a pie. Can't the animator just simply draw a pie? Absolutely not.

And speaking of the animator in the short, fans of The Owl House will surely recognize the voice of Sarah-Nicole Robles, who lended her voice to Luz in the fan-favorite series, as the voice behind our artist.

Minnie and her friends are drawn in the same style as they appear in the hit Mickey Mouse and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse shorts that can be found on Disney Channel and Disney+ Disneyland Disney's Hollywood Studios Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

The beloved Emmy Award-winning The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse culminated earlier this year with a final episode titled “Steamboat Silly,” which follows Mickey Mouse and his friends as they must stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town.

The beloved Emmy Award-winning The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse culminated earlier this year with a final episode titled "Steamboat Silly," which follows Mickey Mouse and his friends as they must stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town. In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series also includes stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Mickey Mouse, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, and How NOT To Draw can all be found streaming now on Disney+. How NOT To Draw can also be found throughout regular programming on Disney Channel, and available on the Disney Channel YouTube page.