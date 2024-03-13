New Character Posters Released for “Inside Out 2”

Riley’s new emotions are here to send Headquarters into a tizzy with new character posters.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Pixar have released character posters for all the emotions inside Riley’s head prior to our return.
- Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui are all making themselves known to Joy, Sadness, and the rest of the emotional crew
- They also released a collection of posters for our five favorites.
- Inside Out 2 comes exclusively to theaters on June 14th.
