New Character Posters Released for “Inside Out 2”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Riley’s new emotions are here to send Headquarters into a tizzy with new character posters.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney and Pixar have released character posters for all the emotions inside Riley’s head prior to our return.
  • Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui are all making themselves known to Joy, Sadness, and the rest of the emotional crew

  • They also released a collection of posters for our five favorites.

More Pixar News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight