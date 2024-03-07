5-Year-Old Make-A-Wish Child Races with Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater in Cars Land

Ka-Chow! A wish recently came true for a 5-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient thanks to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- On the roads of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, 5-year-old Luca was off to the races with his pals, Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater.
- Through his visit with Make-A-Wish America and Make-A-Wish, Southern Alberta, Luca was given the green light to wave his checkered flag and speed alongside his favorite cars in Radiator Springs at the Disneyland Resort.
- Thank you for being a “CONE-tastic” member of the pit crew, Luca!
