“Iwájú” Shares “A Story From Africa”

Iwájú is coming to Disney+ soon, but before then, Disney is sharing some behind the scenes videos with the crew.
What’s Happening:
- In a first of its kind partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Nigerian studio Kugali, Iwájú is an original futuristic tale set in Lagos, Nigeria.
- The partnership between the two animation houses was an interesting one, where an initial challenge turned into an original piece of storytelling.
- Iwájú debuts all episodes on Disney+ February 28th, alongside a behind the scenes documentary.
More Iwájú News:
- "IWÁJÚ” Merchandise Comes to Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Get To Know The Characters of "Iwájú" With New Images Shared by Disney Animation
- Cook Up a Culinary Feast in New “Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef” Mobile Game Inspired by Upcoming Disney+ Animated Series
- All Six Episodes of Animated Event Series " Iwájú" To Debut Alongside Behind The Scenes Doc From ABC News Studios on Disney+
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now