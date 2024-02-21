“Iwájú” Shares “A Story From Africa”

Iwájú is coming to Disney+ soon, but before then, Disney is sharing some behind the scenes videos with the crew.

In a first of its kind partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Nigerian studio Kugali, Iwájú is an original futuristic tale set in Lagos, Nigeria.

is an original futuristic tale set in Lagos, Nigeria. The partnership between the two animation houses was an interesting one, where an initial challenge turned into an original piece of storytelling.

Iwájú debuts all episodes on Disney+ February 28th, alongside a behind the scenes documentary.

