“Iwájú” Shares “A Story From Africa”

Iwájú is coming to Disney+ soon, but before then, Disney is sharing some behind the scenes videos with the crew.

What’s Happening:

  • In a first of its kind partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Nigerian studio Kugali, Iwájú is an original futuristic tale set in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • The partnership between the two animation houses was an interesting one, where an initial challenge turned into an original piece of storytelling.

  • Iwájú debuts all episodes on Disney+ February 28th, alongside a behind the scenes documentary.

