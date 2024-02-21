“The Bear” Showrunner Joanna Calo Brought on to Work on Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Script

Marvel has brought on another writer to help out with one of their upcoming films. The Bear showrunner Joanna Calo will work on the script for Thunderbolts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef , took over writing duties on Thunderbolts almost a year ago

It's unclear if he remains involved with the project or if Calo will now take over entirely.

The news of Calo’s hiring comes with a bit of irony as Ayo Edebiri, one of the stars of The Bear , recently departed the film

, While specific details on the plot of Thunderbolts are still under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter says the film “centers on villains and antiheroes going on a mission that was supposed to end with their deaths,” a description that is very much in line with the title in Marvel Comics.

Thunderbolts is also reportedly set to begin filming in March in Atlanta.

