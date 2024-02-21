“The Bear” Showrunner Joanna Calo Brought on to Work on Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Script

Marvel has brought on another writer to help out with one of their upcoming films. The Bear showrunner Joanna Calo will work on the script for Thunderbolts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, took over writing duties on Thunderbolts almost a year ago.
- It’s unclear if he remains involved with the project or if Calo will now take over entirely.
- The news of Calo’s hiring comes with a bit of irony as Ayo Edebiri, one of the stars of The Bear, recently departed the film due to scheduling conflicts.
- While specific details on the plot of Thunderbolts are still under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter says the film “centers on villains and antiheroes going on a mission that was supposed to end with their deaths,” a description that is very much in line with the title in Marvel Comics.
- Thunderbolts is also reportedly set to begin filming in March in Atlanta.
More on Thunderbolts:
- The cast of Thunderbolts includes:
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
- Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
- Wyatt Russell as US Agent
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
- Geraldine Viswanthan
- Lewis Pullman
- After being delayed multiple times, Marvel recently moved up the release date of Thunderbolts from July 25, 2025 to May 2, 2025.
