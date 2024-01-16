Kathryn Hahn Announces “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” Has Almost Completed Filming

Kathryn Hahn revealed shooting is almost done for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.
What’s Happening:
- Nominated for her work on Tiny Beautiful Things, The Hollywood Reporter asked Kathryn Hahn last night on the Emmys red carpet about Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.
- Hahn said that after a few more days of pick-up shots, the show will have completed filming.
- She also said that, while Marvel fans will enjoy the show, so will anyone “who loves a witch.”
- Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is currently set to premiere at the end of this year on Disney+.
More Marvel News: