Kathryn Hahn Announces “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” Has Almost Completed Filming

Kathryn Hahn revealed shooting is almost done for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

What’s Happening:

  • Nominated for her work on Tiny Beautiful Things, The Hollywood Reporter asked Kathryn Hahn last night on the Emmys red carpet about Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.
  • Hahn said that after a few more days of pick-up shots, the show will have completed filming.
  • She also said that, while Marvel fans will enjoy the show, so will anyone “who loves a witch.”
  • Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is currently set to premiere at the end of this year on Disney+.

